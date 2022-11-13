This may be one of those “watch what you wish for” moments for Kevin McCarthy. The Bakersfield Republican congressman must decide why he wants to be speaker of the House. It must not be simply to acquire personal power. It must be to advance personally held principles.

Last year, Minority Leader McCarthy boasted Republicans would win back the House by at least 60 seats in the midterm elections. Closer to the November election, McCarthy reduced expectations to 30 seats.