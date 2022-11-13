This may be one of those “watch what you wish for” moments for Kevin McCarthy. The Bakersfield Republican congressman must decide why he wants to be speaker of the House. It must not be simply to acquire personal power. It must be to advance personally held principles.
Last year, Minority Leader McCarthy boasted Republicans would win back the House by at least 60 seats in the midterm elections. Closer to the November election, McCarthy reduced expectations to 30 seats.
But the Republican midterm tsunami that McCarthy and party leaders predicted would swamp the Biden administration and send congressional Democrats scurrying to the back benches turned out to be a midterm trickle.
At 2 a.m. Wednesday, just hours after the polls had closed across the nation, McCarthy stood at a D.C. hotel podium and told a small gathering of supporters and news reporters, “When you wake up tomorrow, we will be in the majority and Nancy Pelosi will be in the minority.”
McCarthy’s victory speech was premature. At this writing, many races remain up for grabs. And McCarthy’s long quest to become House speaker remains out of his grasp.
Defying historical midterm election trends that a president’s party gets a shellacking (President Barack Obama’s word in 2010) and thumping (President George W. Bush’s word in 2006) in the midterm elections, President Joe Biden emerged from Tuesday’s vote with only minor bruises.
President Donald Trump did not acknowledge his midterm shellacking with such colorful words. In 2018, Democrats realized a net gain of 41 seats in the House and took over control of the chamber. Since World War II, midterm elections, which are regarded as referendums on the performance of the sitting president and his party, have resulted in an average loss of 26 seats in the House.
While Republicans are on track to win control of the House, statistically Democrats still could hold on. But Democratic loss of seats will be fewer than historical trends and the Republican majority smaller.
In the Senate, the existing 50-50 split may continue, which would keep Democrats in control, with Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris casting tiebreaking votes. Senate races in Arizona and Nevada await counts of last-minute votes. In Georgia, where neither the Republican nor the Democratic Senate candidate received more than 50 percent of the vote, there will be a December runoff.
McCarthy’s yearslong quest to be selected by House Republicans as speaker depends on the outcome of yet undecided elections, as well as his ability to appease diverse and extreme members of his caucus.
In 2015, when former House Speaker John Boehner resigned and McCarthy sought the powerful post, McCarthy eventually withdrew from the competition, as members of the Freedom Caucus demanded concessions, including one that would have gutted the speaker’s power — leaving the speaker to the whims of splinter groups.
Now that it appears Republicans are poised to take control, the Freedom Caucus and others have returned with more demands and threats to derail McCarthy’s speaker bid if he does not comply. With an expected razor-thin majority, will McCarthy stand up to these forces?
Consider West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, who over the past two years has inflicted his one-vote will on his party because of Democrats’ similar small Senate majority. Imagine the pressure that will be applied to McCarthy by the outliers in his House caucus.
Leadership takes courage. It must be based on long-held principles — not just a long-held desire to be House speaker.
If McCarthy becomes speaker, hopefully he will have the courage to lead the House, rather than just follow.