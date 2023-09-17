A 3-2 vote by the Shasta Board of Supervisors in January hurled the Northern California county into the eye of a national political storm and cast the rural politicians as the poster boys of election deniers.
Just a few weeks later, about 500 miles south in Bakersfield, Kern County supervisors cast another 3-2 vote. But theirs demonstrated that some politicians can set aside their partisan alliances to vote for the best interests of their constituents, rather than their political parties’ agendas.
At issue in both votes were the discredited claims that the 2020 election was stolen by fraud and that election machines provided by Dominion Voting Systems were to blame. Countless investigations and court challenges have uncovered no widespread fraud in the 2020 election, nor evidence of wrongdoing by Dominion.
Fox News so loudly beat the election-denying drum that Dominion sued the outlet for defamation. To settle the lawsuit, Fox agreed to pay Dominion nearly $800 million. Elections software provider Smartmatic also sued Fox for defamation.
Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis, who oversaw the case, concluded Dominion proved Fox aired a series of false claims about the company.
The evidence is “CRYSTAL clear that none of the statements relating to Dominion about the 2020 election are true,” Davis wrote. Fox’s false statements included assertions that the company was controlled by Venezuela and implemented a bizarre algorithm to boost Democrats’ vote count to elect President Joe Biden.
But based on the discredited accusations, a conservative majority of Shasta supervisors voted in January to terminate the county’s contract to use Dominion machines and move to a hand count of votes. The action was taken without consulting the county clerk-elections supervisor and over her objections.
County Clerk Cathy Darling Allen warned supervisors that hand-counting ballots would add more than $1 million to Shasta’s elections costs, and require the hiring of an army of supervisors and technicians, and the leasing of a large facility to accommodate the process. Shasta already has paid thousands of dollars in penalties for prematurely terminating its Dominion contract.
In Bakersfield, Kern supervisors faced similar citizens’ demands to abandon the county’s Dominion contract. Like election deniers in Shasta County, a group in Kern claimed the 2020 election was rigged by fraud and Dominion against former President Donald Trump.
But Kern supervisors stood up to the challenge. Three of the five supervisors — Leticia Perez, Jeff Flores and Zack Scrivner — approved a three-year extension of Dominion’s contract. Supervisors David Couch and Phillip Peters voted no.
Credit for the outcome also goes to Kern’s newly elected Auditor-Controller-Registrar of Voters Aimee Espinoza, who has vigorously responded to residents’ concerns and provided wise counsel to supervisors.
Espinoza recommended that her department redo the county’s election website; add surveillance cameras to drop boxes; start livestreaming the ballot-canvassing process; add staff; and hold more meetings to educate people on how elections work. Recently, she conducted a “mock election” with staff and vendors to test and improve her department’s systems.
Espinoza’s efforts may not satisfy critics. But they will do more to protect our elections than hand-counting votes.
Espinoza acknowledged that the election process is not perfect, but it is far more accurate than a hand count. California election laws also forbid using only paper ballots, or eliminating vote-by-mail and drop boxes.
She estimated that a hand count of last year’s midterm election would have taken Kern 103,857 hours and 920 temporary staff members working six days a week, with a price tag of nearly $1.9 million to complete within the required 20 days.
California legislators this month passed Assembly Bill 969, which limits when and why hand-counting votes can be done. The bill was directed at Shasta County’s continued insistence on dumping Dominion and replacing it with a hand count that is sure to cause chaos and fuel election doubts. The bill also is aimed at curbing rogue counties tempted to dump voting machines in favor of hand counts.
Allen, the Shasta County clerk, is well familiar with the flaws and expenses of hand-counting votes. She urged Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign the bill into law, calling it a “commonsense protection for all California voters.”