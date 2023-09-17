A 3-2 vote by the Shasta Board of Supervisors in January hurled the Northern California county into the eye of a national political storm and cast the rural politicians as the poster boys of election deniers.

Just a few weeks later, about 500 miles south in Bakersfield, Kern County supervisors cast another 3-2 vote. But theirs demonstrated that some politicians can set aside their partisan alliances to vote for the best interests of their constituents, rather than their political parties’ agendas.