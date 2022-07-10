Of course, the Kern County Counsel’s Office threatened a critic in a dispute over the release of public documents.
But in an email to The Californian, County Counsel Margo Raison insisted her deputy did not threaten Eddy Laine when he invoked the California False Claims Act in a recent letter. She said she has not initiated any investigation into Laine, nor does she intend to commence legal action.
However, her reference in a June 21 letter to Laine was clear: If you spread false information, you could pay a hefty price.
Lawyers with the California First Amendment Coalition, which has entered into the dispute, correctly concluded the county violated Laine’s First Amendment free speech rights. The advocacy group contends Laine is owed a public apology.
Actually, the county counsel owes all Kern residents a promise that she and her army of lawyers will refrain from invoking a bogus application of state law to shut down legitimate inquiries about county spending.
This promise is especially important as Kern County supervisors, just recently, voted to place a 1-cent sales tax hike on the November ballot to increase county revenues. The ballot measure is expected to include the promise that the county will be transparent in how the millions of dollars in extra annual tax dollars are used. Taxpayers also will be given considerable oversight.
The dispute between Laine and the county began May 2, when Laine filed a California Public Records Act request for information pertaining to the Kern County Park Rangers Program. The request included: the number of filled park ranger positions, the number of park rangers assigned to the Kern River Parkway area and contact information for park rangers. Laine also sought records on how the county plans to use the $5 million it received from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 — a federal stimulus bill passed to help counties recover from the COVID-19 pandemic — and how the community could provide input to designate those funds.
Laine is no stranger to county government. He is the former director of the Kern County Office on Aging, a county department. In his retirement, he is a recognized advocate for local parks and environmental issues. He has frequently used the California Public Records Act to obtain public information related to his causes.
When Laine did not receive a response from the county to his request, he complained. He sent copies of his complaint to the state attorney general, and organizations that included the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California, the Dolores Huerta Foundation and this newspaper.
The County Counsel’s Office sent Laine a letter on June 21 stating it had provided most of the documents Laine requested. The letter not-so-subtly turned Laine’s attention to the California False Claims Act, with a deputy in the County Counsel's Office pointing out anyone held liable for making false statements faces triple damages and civil penalties between $5,500 and $11,000 for each violation.
Invoking the California False Claims Act in the dispute with Laine is a real head-scratcher. On his webpage, the state attorney general explains that the act “permits the Attorney General to bring a civil law enforcement action to recover treble damages and civil penalties against any person who knowingly makes or uses a false statement or document to either obtain money or property from the State or avoid paying or transmitting money or property to the State.”
Attorney David Loy at the First Amendment Coalition said the California False Claims Act does not apply to speech protected by the First Amendment, which Laine’s statements were.
Freedom of speech and the right to petition the government for a redress of grievances is enshrined in the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
“First Amendment rights are intrinsic to democracy — they are the oxygen of civil society,” Loy told The Californian.
This entire dispute could have been resolved at the outset if Laine had known the email the County Counsel’s Office sent him was erroneously diverted to his computer’s spam folder. At that point, it basically boiled down to a failure to communicate.
But the ham-fisted response by the county and threatened use of an inapplicable state law elevated the dispute to a public controversy. Yes, Laine is owed a public apology. The rest of us are owed a promise that this won’t happen again.