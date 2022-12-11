Californians “are all being screwed and taken advantage of,” Gov. Gavin Newsom told reporters when he unveiled his plan to cap oil refinery profits to reduce gasoline price spikes.
The governor was right about Californians being screwed (his words.) But it’s not just by the oil industry. It’s also by politicians, like Newsom, who demagogue the oil industry to promote themselves.
But never fear, demagoguery knows no political boundaries. As Newsom called a “special session” of the Legislature last week to consider his “price-gouging penalty” plan, incoming Republican and Democratic lawmakers fell over each other introducing their own bills aimed at the oil industry.
And why shouldn’t they? After all, independent expenditure committees funded by major oil companies spent millions on state legislative races to elect Republicans and moderate Democrats to gain their support. A return on that investment is expected.
Among the pro-industry bills are those introduced by Bakersfield Assemblyman Vince Fong, which would suspend a newly imposed gas tax hike, and one by Bakersfield state Sen. Shannon Grove, which would require the California Air Resources Board to assess how much pollution tanker ships spew when they haul foreign oil to California. Her contention is that curbing oil production in the state increases, rather than decreases, air pollution.
Caught in the middle of all this political theater are California drivers, who are paying more at the pump for gasoline, while they watch refinery profits soar.
Gasoline pricing is complicated and confusing. The governor and his allies blame the high prices on greedy oil companies gouging consumers. Refiners blame Newsom’s and Democrats’ insistence on phasing out oil production and gasoline-fueled vehicles in California. And there is no denying that California has layered on taxes that escalate the price.
But the governor’s proposal to impose a “penalty fee” on refiners to punish those who escalate prices beyond some still-undefined cap is pure nonsense — a political stunt.
It would make California the first — maybe only — state to impose such a fee. And it likely would increase consumers’ pain. Refiners would just let the fee flow out to their pumps.
For clarification, Newsom is proposing a “penalty fee,” not a “tax.” Why? Because a fee only needs a majority vote of the Legislature and a tax would require a two-thirds vote.
Newsom’s scheme is ill-conceived and premature. The reasons for the state’s gasoline spike now are being investigated by the California Energy Commission. On Nov. 29, the commission conducted a fact-finding hearing in preparation for a 2024 report on its findings.
Granted, that’s not exactly a lightning speed schedule. But, then, refiners are not a cooperative, transparent group. No representative of the state’s major refiners agreed to appear at the Nov. 29 hearing, which they slammed as politicized.
The “special” session of the Legislature Newsom convened to consider his “price-gouging penalty” plan will run concurrently with the Legislature’s regular session, which will reconvene in January, after the holidays. Bills passed during a special session can be enacted sooner than those passed during a regular session.
Legislators — particularly many first-time legislators, such as Democratic Assemblywoman Jasmeet Bains of Bakersfield — are being asked to cast a career-impacting vote as a foot soldier in Newsom’s ongoing war with California’s oil industry. Rather, they should hit the brakes on Newsom’s scheme and be more deliberative.
Demand an independent audit — one not tied to the governor, Legislature or oil industry — to determine what is really causing these gasoline price spikes. Is it the impact of existing and proposed legislation, or refiners’ greed? The state auditor is a logical choice for the job. Perhaps an outside auditor or investigator would have more credibility.
Base future legislation on the facts, not on political ambitions, campaign donations or corporate profits. California consumers deserve some straight answers.