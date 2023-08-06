In the early hours of July 18, Bakersfield shook when an explosion destroyed a GET hydrogen-fueled bus and a portion of GET’s hydrogen fueling station, northwest of Golden State Avenue and F Street.
The district’s initial news release stated that the explosions were heard and seen from the tanks on the bus that had just been filled.
Just a few days later, the district retracted that statement and issued a new one contending the earlier one was premature and speculative.
“It is still too early to speculate what happened,” said Karen King, GET’s chief executive, adding that an explanation of the cause will await the findings of a multimonth investigation.
“Golden Empire Transit is working closely with the stakeholders and industry leaders to bring together the best investigative team available,” the news release stated.
It seems the Bakersfield Fire Department is not part of the team. Although GET credited firefighters and safety devices for containing the fire and keeping it from spreading to the station’s tanks, the department is not investigating the incident and GET is refusing, for now, to allow the fire marshal to review company video of the explosion.
Fire Marshal Shane Gardner said he asked to review the footage to improve his department’s safety training.
GET explained that the video was for training purpose only and cannot not be released until the investigation is completed many months from now.
Confused? Bewildered? GET won’t share its “training video” with firefighters, who risked their skins to fight an explosion and fire involving hydrogen fuel?
GET’s “nothingtoseehere,” closed-mouth response regarding the July 18 explosion fuels public speculation and distrust of an innovative fuel system that is expected to increase in usage as California transitions all public transportation to zero-emission by 2040 to curb global warming.
Hydrogen fuel cells will not be limited to public transportation, such as the GET bus that exploded. California roads may someday be filled with trucks and vehicles powered by alternative energy, including hydrogen.
Bakersfield’s fire marshal is correct to want to review the GET video to better prepare firefighters to handle explosions and fires involving hydrogen fuels.
People awakened early in the morning by the blast, local and national news media, and industry-focused news outlets also want to learn more about the explosion.
An independent news outlet that analyzes the hydrogen industry posted on its website on July 28: “Hydrogen Insight understands that both the manufacturer of the hydrogen cylinders used on the bus, Norwegian company Hexagon Purus, and the bus maker, Canada’s New Flyer, requested that GET’s statement should be withdrawn, pending an official investigation into what happened.”
Are those companies the “stakeholders and industry leaders” GET promised to bring together for the “best investigative team available”? Who else is on the team? GET isn’t saying.
Will the team include these “stakeholders”?
- Taxpayers who fund the transit district and bought the $1.1 million bus that was destroyed. GET has not yet disclosed a loss estimate for its $3 million hydrogen fueling station.
- Owners of residences and businesses near the hydrogen fueling station.
- Bus passengers. GET’s spokeswoman told The California that GET has stopped running its 10 hydrogen-powered buses, forcing six soon-to-be retired buses back into service. She said passenger service may be reduced until the hydrogen fueling station returns to operation at some undefined date.
- Bakersfield firefighters, who were called out for the July 18 explosion and may need to respond again.
Golden Empire Transit District is a public agency established by local voters in 1973 to provide public transportation in metropolitan Bakersfield. It is governed by a five-member board appointed by the Kern County Board of Supervisors and Bakersfield City Council.
The “stakeholders” GET must prioritize are Bakersfield and Kern County residents and taxpayers. Bus and fuel systems manufacturers, lawyers and insurance companies are “special interests.”
More transparency is demanded as this investigation continues.