A Republican Party candidate has not won a statewide office in 15 years. There’s a slim chance that record will be broken this year. And it didn’t help that the Republican Party wasted momentum and candidates on last year’s failed attempt to recall Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The Republican-backed recall failed by an overwhelming margin of 62 percent to 37 percent. Among the Republican heavy-hitting candidates hoping to replace Newsom in the recall were former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, businessman and earlier Newsom challenger John Cox, and talk show host Larry Elder. All are sitting out this year’s election.