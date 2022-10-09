A Republican Party candidate has not won a statewide office in 15 years. There’s a slim chance that record will be broken this year. And it didn’t help that the Republican Party wasted momentum and candidates on last year’s failed attempt to recall Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.
The Republican-backed recall failed by an overwhelming margin of 62 percent to 37 percent. Among the Republican heavy-hitting candidates hoping to replace Newsom in the recall were former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, businessman and earlier Newsom challenger John Cox, and talk show host Larry Elder. All are sitting out this year’s election.
Governor
No recommendation
Left to challenge Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s reelection this year in the June top-two primary were lesser-known candidates. Newsom received 61.2 percent of the vote. Second-place finisher was conservative Republican state Sen. Brian Dahle, who received 15.1 percent.
Hardly a household name, Dahle represents a rural northern California district and previously served in the Assembly. He is a former member of the Lassen County Board of Supervisors. His family has ranched in the area for generations. He followed them into agriculture and started a seed company. He says he is running to rescue California from liberal elitism run amok under Newsom.
Love him, or hate him, Newsom is a high-profile politician with national aspirations. Elected governor in 2018, Newsom served as lieutenant governor from 2011 to 2018 and San Francisco mayor from 2004 to 2010. As a businessman, he and investors grew a small winery into a sprawling hospitality company.
Newsom has more political, executive and business experience than Dahle. There is little doubt he will be reelected. But The Californian just can’t recommend him. In fact, The Californian is making no recommendation in this race — which is a very rare decision for this newspaper.
The Californian just can’t bring itself to endorse a governor who has used Kern County’s major industry — gas and oil — as a whipping boy to enhance his political ambitions.
Kern and its residents have suffered from Newsom’s ham-fisted advancing of his “green agenda.” To be fair, Newsom has supported efforts to backfill the lost jobs, tax revenues and businesses resulting from his vow to end oil production in California. But it’s not enough — not by a long shot.
We are realistic. Newsom likely will be California’s governor for another four years. We will watch and hope he does better.
Meanwhile, Kern voters have a choice — vote for Newsom because he is more qualified to run California, or vote for Dahle to show Kern’s displeasure.
Lieutenant governor
Eleni Kounalakis, incumbent
The duties of the lieutenant governor include serving on state boards and commissions, and being a “governor-in-waiting” — replacing a dead or incapacitated governor, or serving as “acting governor” during a governor’s temporary absence.
Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, the former U.S. ambassador to Hungary, is being challenged by Republican Angela Underwood-Jacobs, the second-place finisher in the June primary. With eight candidates competing in the June primary, Kounalakis received 52.7 percent of the vote. Underwood-Jacobs received 19.9 percent.
Underwood-Jacobs, a Lancaster banker, became the city’s first Black city councilwoman in 2015. She now serves as Lancaster’s deputy mayor. She is known for suing Meta (Facebook’s parent company) for allegedly facilitating the Oakland courthouse violence that led to her brother’s death. A federal protective services officer, David Patrick Underwood was guarding the courthouse in 2020, when anti-government extremists allegedly used the cover of a George Floyd protest to attack officers.
Eleni Kounalakis is clearly the most experienced candidate and prepared to step in as governor, when necessary. Vote for Kounalakis.
Attorney general
Rob Bonta, incumbent
“The attorney general shall be the chief law officer of the state. It shall be the duty of the attorney general to see that the laws of the state are uniformly and adequately enforced,” according to the state constitution.
“The attorney general shall have direct supervision over every district attorney and sheriff and over such other law enforcement officers, as may be designated by law, in all matters pertaining to the duties of their respective offices ... .”
It’s unusual to start out an editorial with a citation from the state constitution. But the campaign for attorney general boils down to the question: What should the attorney general do?
Both candidates — appointed incumbent Democratic AG Rob Bonta and Republican challenger Nathan Hochman — are experienced attorneys, who earned law degrees from prestigious universities: Bonta from Yale and Hochman from Stanford.
Bonta served as a San Francisco deputy city attorney from 2003 to 2012 and also was in private practice. Hochman served as a U.S. attorney for the Central District of California from 1990 to 1997, in private practice and briefly in 2008 as U.S. assistant attorney general for the tax division in the George W. Bush administration.
But their public service experiences differ. Hochman lacks elected public service experience. As a candidate for attorney general, he prefers to focus his attention on enforcing laws, rather than interpreting them. He rarely shares his opinions about some of the state’s most pressing legal and political issues.
Last year, Bonta was appointed by Gov. Newsom to fill the unexpired term of AG Xavier Becerra, who was appointed U.S. secretary of health and human services under President Joe Biden. At the time, Bonta was beginning his fifth two-year term in the Assembly, where much of his focus was on legal issues. Before being elected to the Legislature, Bonta served on the Alameda City Council.
The job of attorney general goes beyond merely enforcing laws. There is great latitude in how and when an AG will intervene. As an example, Bonta and his predecessor, Becerra, intervened to investigate citizens’ complaints about the Kern County Sheriff’s Office and Bakersfield Police Department. Bonta negotiated a settlement agreement that requires both departments to make reforms.
Voters must clearly understand the professional experience and political leanings of their next attorney general. Critical to this understanding is examining a candidate’s elected public service record and responsiveness to constituent needs.
In the top-two June primary election, Bonta received 54.6 percent of the vote and Hochman received 18 percent. Vote for Rob Bonta.
Secretary of state
Shirley Weber, incumbent
Democrat Shirley Weber is seeking a full, four-year term as secretary of state. Last year, Weber was appointed by Gov. Newsom to fill Secretary of State Alex Padilla’s term, after Padilla was appointed by Newsom to temporarily fill a U.S. Senate vacancy created by former Sen. Kamala Harris’ election as vice president.
Weber and Republican Rob Bernosky emerged from the June top-two primary to compete for secretary of state in the November election. Weber received 62.8 percent of the primary vote, with Bernosky receiving 18.4 percent.
The daughter of a Southern sharecropper, she said her family moved to California, when her father was threatened by a lynch mob. She earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees and a doctorate from UCLA. She went on to teach university courses, retiring after 40 years as a San Diego State professor. She served four years in the state Assembly, before being appointed secretary of state, which oversees California elections, as well as the filing of business documents. Her family’s Jim Crow South experience fuels her commitment to voters’ rights and fair elections.
Bernosky, who describes his career as being the chief financial officer for several corporations, comments on local issues in San Benito County on his blog at https://benitolink.com/author/thepracticalconservative.
Vote for Shirley Weber.
Controller
Lahnee Chen
The duties of the California controller include acting as the state’s accountant and bookkeeper, and tracking and controlling disbursements of state funds from the treasury. In addition to administering the state payroll, the controller audits state and local government programs and state disbursements to local government agencies.
With Controller Betty Yee termed out and unable to run for reelection, Republican Lahnee Chen and Democrat Malia Cohen emerged from the primary as the top-two candidates for controller.
Chen’s resume reads like the fiscal watchdog California needs. In the June primary, Cohen received 37.2 percent of the vote to Chen’s 22.5 percent.
Chen has impressive degrees in law and political science from Harvard, served as a policy adviser to presidential candidates Mitt Romney and Marco Rubio, and has taught public policy at Stanford. He contends the controller’s job requires an outsider who is willing to scour the books and act as a check on Democratic state management.
Cohen is chairwoman of the state Board of Equalization. Previously, she served as president of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors.
The controller’s job needs someone who is a recognized academic, public policy and fiscal authority. Chen is often tapped for his expert insights by conservative, moderate and liberal news outlets. His opinion is valued across party lines. He was nominated by President Barack Obama and confirmed by the U.S. Senate to serve on the bipartisan independent Social Security Advisory Board.
Vote for Lahnee Chen.
Treasurer
Jack Guerrero
Elected California’s treasurer in 2018, Democrat Fiona Ma is a certified public accountant. She was a member of the state Board of Equalization from 2015 to 2019; the Assembly from 2006 to 2012; and the San Francisco Board of Supervisors from 2002 to 2006.
Ma emerged from the top-two June primary with 57.6 percent of the vote. Her challenger in November is Jack Guerrero, who holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Stanford and an MBA from Harvard. He is a certified public accountant, who has worked with corporate, finance and investment firms. A Cudahy city councilman, Guerrero unsuccessfully ran for treasurer in 2018.
But this year, the Republican Guerrero may have a chance at beating Ma, who has been accused of wrongdoing. Ma is being sued by a former employee, who alleges Ma sexually harassed her in an attempt to cover up “unlawful conduct” and “improper gifts” received from Sacramento-area business people. Ma denies the accusations. She also is criticized for supporting legislation to help the Santa Ana police union president boost his public retirement benefits by counting his union salary toward his pension.
The state treasurer oversees the massive state portfolio of investments and finances. The treasurer serves on several state boards and commissions, including the state’s two largest public employee pension funds — the California Public Employees’ Retirement System and the California State Teachers’ Retirement System.
The accusations of wrongdoing that have swirled around Ma during her first term as treasurer are troubling. Vote for Jack Guerrero.
Insurance commissioner
Ricardo Lara, incumbent
Elected state insurance commissioner in 2018, Democrat Ricardo Lara is a former state assemblyman and state senator. He faced eight opponents in the June primary, including fellow Democrat Marc Levine. Lara emerged from the June primary with 35.9 percent of the vote. Republican Robert Howell finished second with 18.1 percent.
From a field of challengers that included four Democrats, two Republicans, one Peace & Freedom and one independent, Howell squeaked by to win second place over Levine by one-tenth of 1 percent of the vote.
Lara’s first term as insurance commissioner was tainted by an ethical lapse that likely explains why so many candidates challenged his reelection. Although in 2018, Lara promised to stay at arm’s length from the industry he would regulate, Lara took campaign donations from the insurance industry. Outrage over the donations was so loud that Lara returned the donated money in 2019.
But Lara has shown his understanding and commitment to the job of insurance commissioner. The state department approves insurance rate increases, and makes sure companies are treating consumers fairly and have sufficient funds to pay claims. In a state plagued by wildfires and other environmental hazards, those responsibilities are “big deals.”
Challenger Howell, the president of a Silicon Valley cybersecurity equipment manufacturer, has not demonstrated a commitment to regulating the insurance industry. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Howell said he decided to run for insurance commissioner because it’s an office he believes he could win after losing recent San Jose-area races.
In March 2020, Howell lost a primary bid for a state Senate seat. In November 2020, he lost a bid to win a seat on the Santa Clara Valley Open Space Authority board.
Californians need a committed insurance commissioner to regulate the insurance industry. Vote for Ricardo Lara.
Board of Equalization
Ted Gaines, incumbent
Republican incumbent Ted Gaines is seeking a second four-year term as the 1st District representative on the Board of Equalization. The board oversees issues related to property, alcohol and insurance taxes. The 1st District encompasses a swath of California that includes Kern County. Prior to being elected to the board, Gaines served for 12 years as a state senator and from 2000 to 2008 as a member of the Placer County Board of Supervisors. He operated Gaines Insurance in El Dorado County for more than 30 years.
In the June top-two primary, Gaines was opposed by three Democratic candidates that include Jose Altamirano, who finished second. Gaines received 55 percent of the vote and Altamirano received 21.5 percent.
Altamirano has worked in the casualty insurance industry and is a senior manager with the State Compensation Fund. Gaines has proved to be an experienced member of the board and responsive to constituents' needs and concerns. Vote for Ted Gaines.
Superintendent of public instruction
Tony Thurmond, incumbent
In this nonpartisan race, incumbent Tony Thurmond’s bid for a second four-year term was challenged by six candidates in the June top-two primary. Thurmond received 46 percent of the vote and Lance Christensen received 11.8 percent.
Before being elected California’s superintendent of public instruction, Thurmond served as a Democratic member of the state Assembly from 2014 to 2018; on the West Contra Costa County Unified School Board from 2008 to 2012, and on the Richmond City Council from 2005 to 2008. Elected public service was in addition to Thurmond’s career as a social worker.
Christensen is the vice president of educational policy and government affairs for the California Policy Center, a conservative, libertarian public policy think tank. He has been involved in the virtual training of parents running for school boards seats. He fought state mandates requiring students to wear face masks.
He also headed up an unsuccessful effort to qualify an educational savings account initiative for the 2022 state ballot. From 2008 to 2013, he was a political consultant for the state Senate Republican Caucus and chief of staff for state Republican Sen. John Moorlach from 2015 to 2020.
The focus of this race is on educational achievement. Thurmond helped lead state schools through three turbulent pandemic years. Thurmond’s public service and leadership have been well tested. Vote for Tony Thurmond.