Finally! Serious oversight of a rural southeast Bakersfield school district may be given after months of turmoil and questionable behavior by its elected board members.
Kern County Superintendent of Schools Mary Barlow revealed plans to audit the troubled Fairfax School District. The state’s education code gives the county superintendent authority to review or audit any district when they have reason to believe that fraud, misappropriation of funds or other illegal fiscal practices have occurred.
But accusations against the Fairfax School District’s board of trustees — particularly Board President Palmer Moland — go beyond the educational code. They include accusations that trustees have violated state laws, including open meeting laws.
The alleged violations of the state meeting laws should bring review and action by the Kern County district attorney and California attorney general. Three board members also face a complaint filed with the state’s Fair Political Practices Commission.
If the state’s education code and other laws can be flouted by the Fairfax School Board without consequences, what does that say for the quality of education the district’s students are receiving? What is the point of even having state laws if they are not enforced?
“I have been made aware that your board may have been entered into one or more financial contracts without following statutory procedures,” Barlow recently wrote to trustees as she authorized the state’s Fiscal Crisis & Management Analysis Team to investigate and report findings for possible further action.
The county superintendent also concluded that the board’s decision at a recent special meeting to revoke the public’s right to speak was unlawful.
“Permission to address the board is not a privilege, but a right granted by the Legislature and contained in the statue known as the Brown Act,” Barlow wrote to Fairfax School District trustees.
Trustees have held a series of special meetings as they interviewed candidates to replace the recently retired Fairfax School District superintendent. Board President Moland was supported by two trustees as he announced at one of those special meetings that the public’s “privilege of addressing the board has been terminated.”
“The right of the public to comment and ask questions is to encourage community involvement in schools,” Barlow wrote to Fairfax trustees, adding that their actions not only violated state law, but also ran counter to the spirit of how a school board should behave.
The county superintendent’s audit comes on the heels of a recent Kern County grand jury report that questioned the district’s spending for its legal services.
In a report released last month, grand jurors concluded the Fairfax School District was being governed by a “school board in crisis.”
The report painted a picture of a “divided and dysfunctional” board, where the majority allows “the bullying of the minority.” It also stated that the cost of legal services over the past year “may be placing a burden on the district’s budget and taking funds that are not being used for the direct education of students.”
The report accused the board’s president of unprofessional conduct and lacking “civility, dignity and respect.” The grand jury’s findings follow a complaint filed in May 2020 that the board president created a hostile work environment for district employees.
Moland has denied the charge, but an independent firm hired by the board to investigate produced a 110-page report, with 440 pages of exhibits, that cost the district $40,000 and led to a failed attempt by the board to censure Moland. Instead, Moland’s board allies elected him board president.
Among its 12 recommendations, the grand jury recommended Fairfax School Board members reconsider censuring Moland; stop bullying other members; better understand the state’s open meeting laws; and have members’ residencies verified to affirm that they live within the district boundaries and can legally serve on the board.
The controversy raging in the Fairfax School District and among its elected board of trustees serves neither the needs of students, nor does it reassure the public. Answers need to be found and corrective actions taken to restore confidence in the governance of the Fairfax School District and the enforcement of state laws in Kern County.