It’s great to be number one — that is, unless it’s being the No. 1 city in the U.S. for having polluted air.
For the third consecutive year, the American Lung Association has declared Bakersfield and Kern County to have the nation’s worst air quality — based on daily and annual particulate matter filling the air. California nabbed 20 of the 25 spots in the nation for being the worst places to live for air pollution.
Yes, statistics can be twisted to result in biased ratings. And it depends on what you call “bad air quality” and what you count among the pollutants.
But really, is anyone seriously going to deny that Bakersfield’s air is enough to choke on some days?
And as we drive north on Interstate 5, crest the Tejon Pass on our way home, don’t we feel sad to see the brownish yellow haze that shrouds the valley floor?
It’s also sad that this happens so often that we get used to living in a cloud of pollution. We forget that it may have been days, maybe weeks since we were able to see the beautiful mountains that ring the southern San Joaquin Valley.
The constant reminders of the toll this pollution is taking on us personally are the health consequences. Bakersfield’s and Kern’s rates for such ailments as asthma and lung and heart diseases are high.
Air pollution also is robbing the city and county of economic development potential. Companies and their employees hesitate to move here.
Last month, the Guardian newspaper, working with several research institutions, including the University of Washington, released a report that rated Bakersfield as No. 1 among the “10 worst places to live in the U.S. if you want clean air.”
Try selling that headline to new businesses and residents.
The dust and fumes from the two mainstays of Kern’s economy — oil production and agriculture — are major contributors to the area’s air pollution. So is geography.
Surrounded by mountains and downwind from urban communities, Bakersfield and Kern rest at the bottom of a geographic bowl that traps polluted air. Last year’s wildfires also contributed to the degradation of Kern’s air quality.
In addition, the county is crisscrossed by numerous highways, which are preferred routes for an increasing army of semitrucks delivering goods throughout the nation.
In fact, its very location makes Bakersfield and Kern an ideal place to develop “logistics centers” — huge complexes where trucks deliver and transfer their goods.
We have a choice: Ignore Bakersfield’s and Kern’s air pollution problems, or commit to solving them.
Ignoring them will continue to threaten our health and economy. Committing to solving them is the better choice.
Kern is blessed with a wealth of clean-energy sources and an entrepreneurial spirit to harness them.
Despite political attacks on Kern’s oil industry, it will continue to be a source of jobs and energy for decades to come. The oil industry also will help lead development of cleaner energy sources and air cleanup technologies.
The area's abundance of sun and wind, as well as hydroelectric and geothermal generation, also makes Kern a nationwide leader in alternative, or green-energy development.
But these and other emerging energy technologies require support. That includes political support.
While the congressional district that includes Bakersfield and Kern is listed as No. 1 in the nation for polluted air, its representative — the powerful House Speaker Kevin McCarthy — proposed cutting the national debt by repealing tax incentives for clean-energy programs.
It is all part of a showdown between congressional Republicans and the White House over what traditionally has been a no-strings-attached raising of the nation’s debt ceiling. But as Midwestern Republicans opposed endangering ethanol subsidies, McCarthy somewhat backed away from his tax-incentive-cutting proposal to appease his slim House majority.
We understand negotiations include bargaining strategies. But removing tax incentives used to help advance pollution-cutting projects that benefit communities throughout the nation, including in Kern, is a loser for job-creating industries, as well as McCarthy’s constituents, who are breathing unhealthy air.
Cleaning up Kern’s air should not be a zero-sum game. Everyone wins when industries, residents and politicians work together to develop programs that will clean up Kern’s air.
It should be everyone’s priority.