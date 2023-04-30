It’s great to be number one — that is, unless it’s being the No. 1 city in the U.S. for having polluted air.

For the third consecutive year, the American Lung Association has declared Bakersfield and Kern County to have the nation’s worst air quality — based on daily and annual particulate matter filling the air. California nabbed 20 of the 25 spots in the nation for being the worst places to live for air pollution.