Stingy, or prudent? We say “wise.”
The city of Bakersfield was wise to not quickly lift its restrictions on water use — despite recent moves by Cal Water and other water purveyors in the state to do so.
Cal Water, which supplies water to about 60 percent of the residential customers in metropolitan Bakersfield, recently lifted mandatory limits on water use. However, the company is still urging customers to voluntarily conserve.
The city’s process for lifting mandatory restrictions is more time-consuming and requires the recommendation of the city’s Water Board and a vote of the Bakersfield City Council.
It’s too early to call an end to a drought that resulted in the driest three consecutive years in California’s recorded history.
Massive rainstorms this winter caused flooding and filled the state’s reservoirs. What about next year and the next? And it is uncertain how much of that water will make its way underground, where supplies have been depleted by yearslong drought and excessive pumping.
Although he declined to declare that the drought was over, Gov. Gavin Newsom in March lifted 33 of the 80 emergency drought orders he had issued last year. He credited winter storms with somewhat easing the state’s drought.
But studies now show that Newsom’s emergency drought declaration and the imposition of limits on water use had pathetic results. The governor was aiming for a 15 percent reduction in water use. Statewide, by March, when he lifted restrictions, he only received about 7 percent.
Californians love their water. Too bad they have so little.
For the past several months, California has engaged in a knock-down, drag-out fight with other Western states over access to Colorado River water. Years of drought have drained the river, which is critical to the survival of residents and agriculture in Southern California, as well as neighboring drought-plagued states.
This month, Arizona paused issuing permits for new residential construction around Phoenix because the region’s groundwater supplies are being depleted.
All this drives home the fact that California’s water use affects the entire Western region. Supplies are as tenuous as the next dry year will allow.
Water conservation is a habit. It is a habit often born out of necessity — such as the three years of earth-scorching drought that resulted in last year’s mandates to limit use in California.
To simply lift water use restrictions and “encourage” people to conserve water ignores the fact that it is easier — and, in some cases more enjoyable — to waste water, than to save it.
Until city officials take action to lift local restrictions, Bakersfield water users will be in Stage 2, with city customers required to water only three days a week maximum, and between 6 p.m. and 9 a.m. Using that schedule, the city has boasted of achieving a water-savings of up to 20 percent over the past seven months.
Likely that rate of savings — particularly during the hot summer months and if mandated limits become voluntary — will not continue.
To maintain the water-saving habit under a voluntary program, people will need to be offered some carrots.
With the mandates last year during the height of the drought, Cal Water and the city of Bakersfield offered customers water-saving incentives. Last year’s incentives need to be continued and promoted. They included:
• Rebates on the purchase of such items as high-efficiency toilets, clothes washers and smart irrigation controllers.
• Conservation kits that featured a range of water-saving plumbing retrofit fixtures. These kits included hose nozzles; kitchen and bathroom faucet aerators; high-efficiency showerheads; and toilet leak tablets.
• Rebates for replacing lawns with water-wise gardens, and for replacing spray with drip irrigation systems.
Declaring that the drought is over, no more mandates are needed, and people can voluntarily reduce their water use is akin to offering “thoughts and prayers” after a mass shooting.
It sounds good, but does no good.
Maybe the drought is over for this year. But continued vigilance backed by water-saving incentives will help California and the West survive whatever Mother Nature dishes out in future years.