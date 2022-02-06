A city that destroys its past is destined to have a disposable future.
Will Bakersfield really sit back and just watch the iconic east Bakersfield Southern Pacific train station, which now is owned by Union Pacific, be demolished?
We hope not. At the very least, the Bakersfield City Council should extend its one-year “maintenance lease” with Union Pacific, which expires in June. That will give the community more time to come up with a preservation and improvement plan for the depot that dates to the 1880s.
The train station on the corner of Baker and Sumner streets was the hub of a new town called Sumner. Longtime families still tell stories of their soldiers leaving for the great wars from its platforms and its trains connecting Bakersfield folks to faraway places.
In a Californian article a few years ago, Bakersfield insurance broker John Pryor recalled a train pulling into Bakersfield in 1948 with President Harry S. Truman on the back campaigning for reelection.
“I can’t recall anything he said,” wrote Pryor. “But his image is permanently engraved in my memory.”
And the image of the station itself is permanently engraved in all of our memories. For decades, it has been featured on postcards and travel brochures, and in photographs, making the station synonymous with the name “Bakersfield.”
It still looms large over east Bakersfield — or Old Town Kern, as the new branding calls the neighborhood. But the station now is weather-beaten, boarded up and abandoned.
With the nation’s passenger rail traffic moving to the Amtrak system, the station in recent years mainly housed railroad employees and gave train crews a place to change shifts.
When Union Pacific recently relocated its Bakersfield office to another building up the tracks, it made plans to demolish the old station. The wrecking ball was held at bay by the city’s intervention and a one-year maintenance lease.
So far, the city has spent $71,000 for a security system, $30,000 to monitor the system, and about $10,000 to board up and maintain the building. The city estimates it would cost between $5 million to $10 million to restore the building.
It’s not reasonable to expect the city and taxpayers to foot the bill for restoration. However, buying the old girl a bit more time will give preservationists a chance to develop plans and look for a private group to repurpose the building.
“I just can’t believe we’d let the railroad bulldoze this historic treasure,” Jeff Johnson, a business consultant and member of the Save the Sumner Station Working Group, told The Californian.
“The nostalgic value of that building is enormous,” he said. “We also believe the rehabilitation of the depot would help with economic development in east Bakersfield.”
The idea would be to convert the building into spaces for businesses, shops, a restaurant and maybe a historical link to the region’s rich railroading history. Union Pacific intends to keep the rails and surrounding land, but expressed interest in selling the building.
Why should we care about saving the Sumner Station? Because Bakersfield has relatively few historic buildings. Much of its architectural history was wiped away by a 1952 earthquake.
That was an unexpected natural disaster. Demolishing the Sumner Station would be an intentional human one.
There are several examples where renovation of historic buildings provided an economic shot in the arm for east Bakersfield and downtown. Consider Kern County’s restoration of the Baker Street Library and the old Hall of Records. The old Fox Theater on H Street now is a popular entertainment venue. And the Padre Hotel is, well, stunningly successful.
These buildings and others easily could have been demolished to make way for the new and out with the historic old. But the foresight of city and county officials, as well as entrepreneurs, saved the day, saved the history and enriched the city for generations to come.