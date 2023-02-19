A frank admission by a Kern High School District teacher placed Kern in the center of a heated national debate and brought calls for the teacher’s firing.
The teacher should not be fired. The district should not be blamed for following state and federal laws.
In a January New York Times article about how schools handle students’ gender identity, Del Oro High School teacher Olivia Garrison, who is nonbinary, was quoted.
“My job, which is a public service, is to protect kids,” Garrison told The Times. “Sometimes, they need protection from their own parents.”
The Times reporter interviewed more than 50 people, including parents, their children, public school officials, mental health professionals and lawyers about a growing controversy over schools “socially transitioning” students, while keeping parents in the dark.
The Times story recounted how one parent learned that her teenage “daughter was now her son” by seeing an unfamiliar name scrawled on top of a homework assignment. Read www.nytimes.com/2023/01/22/us/gender-identity-students-parents.html.
When she asked, her teenager acknowledged the name and gender change. For six months, the school district was allowing the student to use the boys’ bathroom and called the student by another name and male pronouns.
“It’s just been such a hard thing to navigate, because on the one hand, I’m dealing with my very extreme liberal values of individuality, freedom, expression, sexuality, wanting to support all of this stuff,” another mother told The Times. “At the same time, I’m afraid of medicalization. I’m afraid of long-term health. I’m afraid of the fact that my child might change their mind.”
The Times story, as well as one in The Washington Post, included several similar stories about parents who inadvertently discovered their children — including those in elementary schools — had socially transitioned to another gender in classrooms and on unofficial school records.
In some cases, schools overtly kept parents in the dark by referring to students by their “dead names” — those given to them at birth — when teachers and administrators talked to parents, but by their chosen gender-identified names and pronouns in the classroom and in school activities.
For any student under the age of 18, California law requires the request to change a student’s name or gender on permanent school records be made by a parent or guardian.
School policies and procedures are shaped by a wide range of federal and state laws and guidelines, and court rulings. The California Department of Education details them at www.cde.ca.gov/re/di/eo/faqs.asp.
Federal educational guidelines flow from laws, constitutional protective clauses and court rulings. The federal Department of Education is expanding Title IX equal rights protections to include students’ gender identities.
Anger over lack of parental notification is uniting politically liberal and conservative school critics, and prompting numerous lawsuits.
Dr. Erica Anderson, a well-known clinical psychologist who has counseled hundreds of children over gender identity-related issues and is transgender herself, told The Times transitioning socially “is a major and potentially life-altering decision that requires parental involvement, for many reasons.”
Some transitioning students, however, say they fear their parents’ responses and they are not ready to come out to their families. Educators justify secrecy by saying students must be protected from potential abuse.
“If there are issues between parents and children, they need to be addressed,” Anderson told The Washington Post, adding that kicking issues down the road “only postpones, in my opinion, and aggravates any conflict that may exist.”
Reacting to The New York Times’ story, parents, students, critics and LGBTQ advocates filled the audience of a recent Kern High School District board meeting. In response, trustees asked school administrators to review KHSD policies and procedures. The review should include:
Policies: Find legal opportunities to better involve parents.
Understanding: In plain-speak, post on the district’s public website explanations of district policies and procedures. For example, posted on the Orange County Department of Education’s 101 Website are education articles that include “Is parental consent required for a student to change their gender identification at school?” (101.ocde.us/is-parental-consent-required-for-a-student-to-change-their-gender-identification-at-school/)
Resources: If schools are increasingly being involved in students’ mental health, add professional staff. Students may need help feeling safe and actually being safe — both emotionally and physically — talking about these sensitive topics with their parents. Not every parent is equipped to handle what their children and teens have to say. Not every parent will accept what their teens tell them. Both need support.
Parents: Don’t be blindsided. Be involved. Talk to your children. Their formative years must not be left to public school educators, classmates and self-proclaimed social media “influencers.”