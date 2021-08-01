Another COVID-19 wave is headed Kern County’s way, according to state health officials. And while the unvaccinated have the most to fear, those who have been vaccinated are not immune to the sickness it will cause and long-hauler consequences.
The pandemic is not over. The only way that can happen is to have millions more Americans get vaccinated.
Meanwhile, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, we must follow established safety protocols, such as washing our hands and maintaining social distancing, and we MUST continue to wear a protective face mask when we go into public places.
Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised its mask guidelines, recommending fully vaccinated people wear masks in public spaces if they live in an area, such as Kern County, of substantial, or high community spread.
State Health Department modeling predicts another wave of coronavirus infections in Kern County will continue to increase over the next several months. The worst-case scenario is that the wave will peak in mid-November, with about 230 new cases a day. The best case is around 93 new cases a day, peaking in late October.
Hospitalizations in Kern County have started creeping up. Last Monday, 80 patients were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19, compared to 42 a week earlier and 59 a day before. Eighteen of those hospitalizations were in intensive care units, up from eight the week before.
Since late January, 99.4 percent of new cases in Kern County have been preventable. They have occurred mostly in younger people who have not been vaccinated.
The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported the county’s case rate increased last week from 2.5 new cases per day per 100,000 to 6.6. The testing positivity rate increased from 2.5 percent in mid-July to 4.5 percent last week.
Local hospitals are making plans to deal with the growing surge. Health Department officials have resumed bi-weekly hospital CEO meetings to share information and coordinate resources.
“The best way to stop another surge is for people to get vaccinated. That’s what makes the difference,” said Russell Judd, Kern Medical's chief executive officer.
But Kern lags behind the state in its vaccination rate. Only 41.9 percent of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated, compared to the statewide rate of 61.2 percent.
About 186 million Americans have received at least one shot of a vaccine, but another 90 million Americans haven’t. Vaccine-hesitant Americans appear to be listening to misinformation on social media and self-serving politicians, and rejecting pleas from doctors and healthcare experts to get vaccinated.
With more potent variants of COVID-19, especially the delta variant, now spreading rapidly across the nation, the danger increases greatly for people who are not vaccinated. It also poses a threat to those who are fully vaccinated.
Brynn Carrigan, Kern County’s public health services director, explained that the alpha variant is 43 percent to 90 percent more transmissible than the original coronavirus. The delta variant is 35 percent to 60 percent more transmissible than the alpha variant.
Increasingly, “breakthrough” COVID-19 cases are being reported among the vaccinated. They are COVID-19 cases that mostly do not require hospitalization.
Scientists and healthcare providers stress that the COVID-19 pandemic is a “dynamic” challenge. Much is not known about coronavirus — especially about the emerging variants.
While it is widely agreed that the vaccines are safe and effective, no vaccine can ever provide 100 percent immunity. The hope is that they will provide widespread immunity and mitigate the most severe consequences of a disease.
How effective the vaccines will be in responding to the current disease and variants is unknown. How effective they will be in the future also is unknown.
We can do only two things in response:
Get vaccinated and convince our family and friends to get vaccinated.
Protect ourselves and others by continuing to wear a face mask when indoors, avoid large crowds and wash our hands often.
We cannot control the behavior of others. If they are too reckless, uncaring and uninformed to get vaccinated, we really can’t force them. But we can control our response to them. We can and must protect ourselves and our families.