The heat of a wind-driven wildfire last weekend along the California coast, between Monterey and Big Sur, melted away dreams that the state’s persistent drought had ended.
Threatening 200 homes and forcing the evacuation of more than 500 residents, the unusual winter-time wildfire should serve as a wake-up that record-breaking December storms were not enough to break California’s extreme drought and dry forest conditions.
The storms brought snow to the mountains, partially filled reservoirs and nurtured the parched earth. But January — a traditionally “wet month” — has been dry. Predicting February and March will not be much better, meteorologists concede that it’s likely California will experience a third consecutive and extreme drought year.
The short-term forecast through the first weeks of February shows only a vague hint of a rain cloud anywhere in the state, including in Bakersfield.
The 2021 water year, which ended Sept. 30, was California’s driest in a century. With this year already off to a dry start, the U.S. Drought Monitor map shows moderate to severe drought conditions existing in most of California.
This month, the State Water Resources Control Board announced tough, new rules that require Californians to conserve water and prepare for a third drought year.
Two months earlier, Bakersfield’s two largest water providers — the Bakersfield City and California Water Service — also announced rules to reduce water use.
Rules announced by the state and local water agencies are intended to meet Gov. Gavin Newsom’s goal to cut statewide water use by 15 percent. Californians’ response has been somewhat lukewarm, with water use in most parts of the state declining only about 6 percent.
The statewide rules announced this month include prohibitions on the use of potable water to irrigate grass on public street medians and landscaped areas between the street and sidewalk. Also prohibited is the use of potable water for street cleaning, construction purposes, decorative fountains and most artificial lakes and ponds. There are no exceptions for golf courses and recreational facilities.
Announced in November, as the Kern River runoff was the second lowest ever recorded at 15 percent normal and Lake Isabella was roughly at 9 percent of its full capacity, the Bakersfield City and California Water Service rules allow water to be used on outdoor residential landscaping only on designated days and only in the evening and early morning hours.
Both water agencies will prohibit restaurants from automatically serving customers water and will prohibit water from being used to wash driveways and sidewalks. Shut-off nozzles on hoses will be required for residents to wash their cars. All outdoor water use will be prohibited for 48 hours after any measurable rain has fallen.
The statewide emergency water conservation rules will apply to residents, as well as homeowners associations, which will no longer be able to penalize residents for having brown lawns and for planting drought-tolerant landscaping.
Gov. Newsom directed the State Water Resources Control Board to begin drafting the statewide rules last fall as California’s water supplies dropped to critically low levels.
While no one can predict what the future — and mother nature — will bring, plans must be made to assure the health and welfare of 40 million Californians. Denying or wishing away a potentially catastrophic drought just won’t cut it.
We must all do our part to follow local and state water conservation rules. We must all do our part to use water wisely and sparingly.