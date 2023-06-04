Kevin McCarthy proved this week that he can lead divided, quarrelsome Republicans in the House of Representatives.
Those who doubted the Republican congressman from Bakersfield could bring Democratic President Joe Biden to the negotiating table were proven wrong.
McCarthy, who was elected speaker of the House of Representative earlier this year, has every reason to crow about the passage of the debt ceiling bill he negotiated with Biden to head off what would have been the nation’s default on paying its debts.
The dramatic congressional showdown is a manmade crisis resulting from legislation passed after World War I to curb federal spending. While that goal has never been realized, Republicans have used the requirement for Congress to approve raising the nation’s debt limit to leverage spending and policy concessions from Democratic presidents.
Biden and Democrats insisted this year’s debt ceiling showdown should be resolved by the passage of a bill that had no strings attached. McCarthy and Republicans insisted on spending cuts. The showdown brought the nation to the edge of a fiscal cliff — days away from the deadline, when the U.S. would no longer be able to pay its bills.
The ploy worked. In recent weeks, Biden agreed to negotiate spending cuts in exchange for Congress’s willingness to lift the debt ceiling.
If this seems all “insider politics,” you are correct. But if Biden had not blinked, and if McCarthy and Republicans had not agreed to concessions, the nation’s economy would have slipped into chaos.
Passage of the negotiated debt ceiling bill was a win-win for McCarthy, Biden and the nation.
It was a legislative victory for McCarthy and potential progress on controlling the nation’s debt, which has escalated under both Republican and Democratic administrations.
It was a victory for the president, who once again proved to be a capable negotiator.
While on paper the deal will trim $1.5 trillion from the national debt, only time — and the resolve of politicians in both parties — will tell if spending really is curbed.
While details of the deal still are being analyzed, some highlights include:
• Keeping nondefense spending roughly flat through 2024. By 2025, it will increase 1 percent.
• Clawing back $30 billion in unused funds from COVID-19 relief programs. The Biden administration will keep $5 billion to fund housing assistance, and COVID-19 treatment and vaccines.
• Deleting $20 billion from the infusion of $80 billion into the Internal Revenue Service to modernize the agency and target wealthy Americans. Republicans had promised to kill the entire $80 billion allocation.
• Forbidding the Biden administration from unilaterally suspending student loan payments after the end of August.
• Slightly expanding SNAP (food stamp) work requirements for adults to age 54. Homeless Americans, veterans and adults up to the age of 24 who formerly were in foster programs are exempt. Republicans dropped their push for Medicaid work requirements.
• Extending increasing the debt ceiling by two years, allowing the government to keep borrowing above its existing $31.4 trillion in debt until 2025 — after the presidential election.
The compromise agreement was a victory for bipartisan governing, as grumbling was loud in both parties over the concessions that were made.
Wednesday night, the House passed the bill by a 314-117 vote, with a majority of the affirmative votes coming from Democrats.
Thursday night, the Senate passed the bill by a 63-36 vote, again with a majority support coming from Democrats.
McCarthy solidly passed his leadership test last week by cobbling together Democratic and Republican votes. But more tests loom ahead, as Congress must pass appropriation bills to fund programs and avoid government shutdowns.
The grumbling will continue. The concessions McCarthy made to the hardliners in his party to win the speakership will test his leadership and tenure in the office.
But for today, McCarthy, Biden and the nation can celebrate the fact that when it really matters, Democrats and Republicans can work together for the good of the country and not just the good of their parties.