As the wildfire threat across the West continued to grow last week, fires in Oregon, notably the massive Bootleg fire, also threatened California energy supplies and caused Flex Alerts and prompted state officials to begin preparing for rolling blackouts.
The Oregon fires, which interrupted transmission lines sending electricity from Oregon to California homes and businesses, were just a few of the challenges Californians faced as record-setting heat waves and a years-long drought created conditions in June and July that usually were seen only in September.
We must prepare for this summer of energy and water shortages, as well as the potential of dangers from wildfires in the surrounding mountains and maybe even the valley floor.
Red flag warnings that alerted Californians to tinderbox conditions in the state’s forests and Flex Alerts that begged us to curb usage of energy were common in July. Expect them to continue throughout the summer and fall — maybe even becoming year-round.
“Many of us are really recognizing now that climate change and these extreme heat waves happening in the earlier parts of the summer now have forced all of us to do things that we really never imagined just a few years ago,” Elliot Mainzer said during a recent briefing with reporters.
Mainzer, who heads the California Independent System Operator, which oversees the state’s power grid, noted that “we’ve entered this new normal. And now it’s really going to take all of us doing our own part during this important clean energy transition to keep the lights on.”
Nature demands “balance” and makes us pay the price when we let things get out of balance — when we use too much water in a drought; when we use too much electricity in a power shortage; when we build homes into a fire-prone wilderness; when we create harmful emissions that cause climate change and environmental crises.
Even when we try to do good – as in the state’s vow to eliminate harmful emissions from the burning of fossil fuels that are believed to contribute to climate change — we can go too far, too fast.
To address this most recent summer power shortage, California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order this month that backed off requirements to phase out gas power plants. The bottom line: We need those plants now to fill the vacuum created by power transmission lines being cut off by the Oregon fires.
Balance. We need a balance of power sources to continue for many more years. This includes the production of fossil fuels — gas and oil — in Kern County to meet the statewide needs. But we also need to continue reducing fossil fuel emissions that damage the environment. Right now, those goals are colliding.
During times of shortage – when Flex Alerts are issued and rolling blackout are required — we need to balance our personal need for power to operate electrical appliance and comforts, such as air conditioning, with the statewide need to keep the lights on in most California homes and businesses.
As we in California prepare for other disasters, such as earthquakes, we must prepare for energy and associated water shortages that loom. Many of the emergency preparations are the same – stock critical supplies; arrange alternative energy supplies, including batteries and generators.
The advice offered by the California Independent Service Operator must be heeded during Flex Alerts. It also should be heeded as simple conservation efforts.