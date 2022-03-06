Bakersfield residents deserve to have safe and clean parks, where families can enjoy the outdoors without fear.
But Rick Anthony, Bakersfield’s newly appointed recreation and parks director, reports city parks are plagued by vandalism and criminal activity, creating an unsafe environment for residents and park staff, who have been assaulted.
“I think it is an urgent issue and it is critical that, especially in my position, that I am providing a safe workplace for my maintenance employees, who simply aren’t trained to deal with the element that they are dealing with,” he said.
City parks must be safe and crime-free, but how is that best accomplished?
Anthony proposes to create a 20-member ranger force within the Recreation and Parks Department — 18 rangers, a supervising ranger and an administrative assistant.
Last week, the City Council approved the concept, but referred the plan to the Safe Neighborhoods Committee for study. The committee includes Councilmen Eric Arias, Andrae Gonzales and Chris Parlier.
It will take nearly $1.3 million — for salaries and equipment, including the purchase of 10 specialized trucks — just to cover the plan’s costs for the remaining three months of the present fiscal year. A full year will cost about $2.4 million.
Last month, the proposal was endorsed by the Public Safety and Vital Services Citizens Oversight Committee, which reviews the use of money raised by the 1-cent sales tax hike voters passed in 2018. The plan calls for the ranger force to be paid from a resulting midyear, unexpected $20 million budget surplus.
While the oversight committee’s majority supported the ranger plan, vice chair Cathy Abernathy and member Larry Koman raised legitimate concerns. Both voted against establishing the program as a midyear “budget adjustment.”
“We’re going to be stuck with these 20 (employees) basically forever,” said Koman, adding that creating a ranger force needs to be carefully considered as part of a comprehensive budget review.
“These are lifetime positions,” Abernathy said, opposing committing the city and taxpayers to future costs based on a one-year tax surplus.
Some questions that must be answered:
What will rangers do?
Before joining the Bakersfield staff, Anthony oversaw the Anne Arundel, Md., county parks system, which includes more than 140 parks and sanctuaries, as well as two swim centers, two golf courses, a baseball stadium, and softball complex. The Maryland park system, which is much larger than Bakersfield’s, has rangers who supervise staff and volunteers, conduct programs, and perform public relations, law enforcement, patrol and maintenance duties. The Maryland rangers are college graduates, or have experience in parks, conservation, recreation and forestry management.
Beyond patrolling parks, enforcing laws and park rules, and “serving as the city’s eyes” in the parks, the proposed Bakersfield ranger duties and qualifications are undefined.
Will rangers be armed?
The proposal calls for unarmed rangers to patrol city parks and seek police assistance if problems arise. But Anthony notes park employees have been attacked. Is he really going to send unarmed rangers into dangerous parks to confront law-breakers?
Who supervises rangers?
If law enforcement is the rangers’ focus and coordination with the Bakersfield Police Department is required, why not place rangers within the BPD? Last week, Councilman Parlier noted, “There’s going to be a perception in the community that these people will be able to do more than they actually can.”
Will there be future funding?
The Measure N 1-cent sales tax credited for the present budget surplus was narrowly passed by voters in 2018. Proponents omitted from the measure the usual “sunset clause” — a requirement that the city periodically return to voters to ask that the tax continue. Instead, the tax continues until another measure is placed on the ballot to kill it. That can happen at any time. Then what happens to funding for the ranger program?
Vandalism and criminal activities in city parks must be curbed. But is creating a 20-member ranger force midyear because of a one-time budget surplus the way to do it?