If you don’t want a bull to charge, don’t wave a red flag in its face.
That is what Kern County supervisors did last fall when they derailed a county contract — not for any reason other than politics.
And now the state attorney general is “charging” — notifying Kern officials he is investigating their contracting and hiring procedures. All documents tied to the Building Healthy Communities Kern contract, as well as other contracts and hirings, must be preserved.
The supervisors’ abrupt contracting decision seems to be the last straw in long-festering concerns.
Acknowledging the probe, County Counsel Margo Raison said she is confident “the practices of the county are in keeping with all federal and state laws and regulations and anticipate the investigation will so conclude.”
But the bull is charging.
As a nationwide outcry erupted last year over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota, 2nd District Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner figuratively waved the red flag at a board meeting, leading supervisors to withhold a $1.2 million coronavirus contract with a local nonprofit coalition.
At issue were unrelated Facebook posts by the coalition’s board suggesting some local law enforcement funds be diverted to support community programs.
During the board meeting, Scrivner wondered aloud how members of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office would feel if the board contracted with a group expressing those views. The contract was to help minority communities fight COVID-19. Only 5th District Supervisor Leticia Perez objected to withholding funds, saying supervisors were not “thought police.”
“Undying support for law enforcement is not enshrined in the Constitution that county supervisors swear to uphold,” read a letter from the ACLU, which called the contract decision unconstitutional. “Freedom of speech is. The government may not take an adverse action in response to constitutionally protected speech, even if it otherwise could take such action based on lawful reasons.”
State attorneys demand county documents connected to Building Healthy Communities Kern, Dolores Huerta Foundation, Faith in the Valley, South Kern Sol, Jakara Movement and other nonprofits associated with the contract be preserved.
But their investigation is far more reaching.
Last year, a local group of African American leaders, calling themselves Kern Community First, criticized the county and the city of Bakersfield for failing to hire sufficient numbers of African Americans. In response, Kern supervisors recently created a county diversity director position.
And for decades, Kern supervisors and their appointed managers have tried to weaken the Civil Service Commission’s oversight of county personnel, which they complain makes hiring and firing county workers time-consuming and cumbersome.
In 1956, Kern County voters passed an ordinance that placed the county personnel director and department under a Civil Service Commission — independent of the Board of Supervisors to keep politics, favoritism and cronyism out of the workforce.
But in 1996, supervisors asked voters to change the ordinance and place personnel functions under them. Voters soundly rejected the initiative.
Supervisors returned to voters in 2012, with changes presented as “routine.” Voters approved the changes, which were followed by a creative legal interpretation of the 1956 ordinance that allowed the personnel functions to be moved to the County Administrative Office without a vote of the people.
But three years later, an additional “streamlining” proposal went too far, prompting then Assistant County Counsel Mark Nations to warn it “could be one step in a bit-by-bit process that would eventually dissolve the civil service system without the required vote of the electorate.” The proposal was dropped.
In recent years, several formerly independent departments have been merged into the County Administrative Office. These handle many of the contracts and personnel activities now being investigated by the attorney general.
Noting the board’s refusal to approve the Building Healthy Communities Kern contract was “so blatant” that it cried for investigation, ACLU attorney Jordan Wells thanked the attorney general for launching a thorough probe of Kern’s contracting and hiring procedures.