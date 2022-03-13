Talk about getting off on the wrong foot. Now it’s time for the CityServe Network and the Housing Authority of the County of Kern to mend fences with neighbors in Westchester, who they disregarded and disrespected.
The CityServe Network, a Bakersfield-based collection of churches, and the Housing Authority, applied for and received a multimillion-dollar state grant to build 126 affordable housing units in the parking lot of a long-neglected shopping center at F Street and Golden State Avenue.
The location was donated to CityServe by the property owner. The organization operates its headquarters in the former shopping center’s Montgomery Ward anchor store. Faith-based CityServe sorts and distributes food and merchandise to churches throughout Kern County to help needy people — an amazing effort. The organization now is expanding into providing affordable housing.
In January, CityServe Network announced to the local media with great fanfare that it had received a grant to erect modular units on the site to house people in need. The news stories caught nearby Westchester residents without warning.
A bill passed last year by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom exempts such projects from local zoning, planning rules and public hearings. CityServe had no obligation to inform, or consult with, their proposed project’s neighbors.
But, really, just because CityServe officials could, should they have just ignored their neighbors? Should CityServe have dismissed the possibility that a project that brings housing and services, such as drug rehabilitation and counseling, to homeless people might also bring headaches to nearby residents?
The plan calls for area advocates for homeless people to coordinate with CityServe to identify eligible tenants.
“It’s a very unique opportunity for the community,” CityServe communications director Crissy Cochran told the news media, when the grant and project was announced in January. “There’s a whole bunch of different services that we’re able to give to help these people get back on their feet.”
Bakersfield City Councilman Andrae Gonzales called the project “just another feather in our cap for downtown Bakersfield in terms of revitalization.”
And in a news release, Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh said she was “grateful for this opportunity to provide good housing for persons in need.”
Neighboring residents, who turned out for a Feb. 15 CityServe presentation after the announcement, were less enthusiastic. And they wanted answers that they just couldn’t get from CityServe.
One woman noted that Westchester residents already are “all afraid at night. Our cars get burglarized. Our homes get burglarized. I had somebody in my backyard, and if it wasn’t for my dog barking, they had the screen off the window, ready to enter. I live alone and it’s scary.”
During the tense meeting, residents expressed concern that the project would exacerbate existing problems related to homelessness in the city.
Noting that informing the neighbors of its plans was optional, CityServe representatives said the meeting was being held to promote transparency and show that the nonprofit had nothing to hide.
Then-CityServe Kern County Director Robin Robinson also reminded Westchester residents of the importance of showing compassion and loving their neighbors.
What CityServe may have missed is that Westchester residents are their neighbors, too. CityServe should show them the same compassion and understanding they insist Westchester residents should show to homeless people.
Clearly state law leaves Westchester residents with no recourse to object to the project or protect themselves from the potential impacts of having housing for homeless and needy people basically in their “backyards.”
But acceptance and maybe even eventual support for the CityServe project — a neighborly goal, indeed — will be enhanced by CityServe respectfully listening to its neighbors and addressing their concerns.