A recent headline in a national publication was both attention-getting and depressing: “Why Christmas 2021 Is Already Ruined.”
Top of the list was how a global supply chain meltdown was preventing people from buying the “hot” Christmas gifts this year. Then the blame moved to inflation that was making everything from food to products more expensive.
Of course, vaccine mandates and other public health strategies to contain the spread of COVID-19 was ruining Christmas. Big blame was being heaped on Dr. Anthony Fauci for just about everything pandemic-related.
Get a grip! Nothing is ruined. Christmas is not purchased in a big box store. It’s not a holiday of grievances for what we lack. Rather, it is a celebration of the gifts and blessings we have.
For Christians, it is the birth of the Savior, the sacrifices that followed and the continual joy of believing.
Certainly, after nearly two years of a pandemic, there will be those we love missing from our celebration. Others will continue to struggle with the disease and its economic consequences.
But this Christmas will be much more joyous than last Christmas, when many of us hunkered down in our homes and isolated from family to prevent COVID-19 infection.
The development of vaccines and treatments have allowed us to return to some normalcy — although the need to be vaccinated, wear face masks, socially distance, cautiously travel and limit gatherings continues.
Give thanks for what we have this Christmas. Quit grumbling about what is missing. The season is about joy and hope.
This month, the nation laid to rest Bob Dole, a remarkable Kansas Republican senator, elder statesman and former presidential candidate. He was the 33rd person in U.S. history to lie in state in the Capitol rotunda. It was an honor bestowed in recognition of his great service to this country.
A vigorous partisan, Dole also is remembered for working across the aisle to achieve great things. He put his country, not his party, first.
Democratic President Joe Biden, Dole’s former Senate colleague, called Dole an American hero and “giant of our history.” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, called Dole an incredible American statesman who “redefined and elevated what it means to serve country.”
Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell noted the real engine behind Dole’s remarkable life was his love for his wife, Elizabeth, daughter, Robin, public service, Kansas and America.
Dole died at the age of 98 — more than 75 years after he was given up for dead.
Dole was a young, athletic World War II Army officer engaged in combat near Castel d’Aiano in the Apennine mountains, southwest of Bologna, Italy, when a German shell struck his upper back and right arm. Face down in the dirt, with his collarbone and part of his spine shattered, Dole could not move his arms.
Seeing the extent of his injuries, fellow soldiers gave him a large dose of morphine and with his own blood wrote M on his forehead to prevent a fatal overdose being administered by other medics. Paralyzed from the neck down and wracked with infection, he was transported to a military hospital in Kansas, where he was not expected to live.
He did live — because of the use of streptomycin, an experimental drug at the time, and his sheer determination. But he became despondent over his profound injuries that left him with little use of his right arm and numbness is his left arm.
Dole recalled in later years that an orthopedic doctor, who worked with veterans, “inspired me to focus on what I had left and what I could do with it, rather than complaining about what had been lost.”
Dole’s life is a compelling story that is particularly meaningful this Christmas.
We must focus on what we have left in our lives and not just complain about what we may have lost.