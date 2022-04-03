Bakersfield residents soon will be asked to change the city’s charter to allow the city’s police chief and fire chief to be hired from outside the departments. Currently, the charter allows the city manager to hire only from internal candidates.
The Bakersfield City Council has agreed to place a measure on the November ballot to change the city’s charter. City officials have until July to agree on proposed ballot wording for the question to be placed before voters, who must give their approval.
There is plenty of time for city officials to craft a clear and concise proposal for Bakersfield voters to consider. Writing the charter amendment should be an open process that results in future hiring decisions being free from political influence and focused on the community’s safety.
Council members say they have little choice but to ask voters to change the city’s charter to allow external candidates to be considered for police chief.
Last year, the city entered into an agreement with the state to settle allegations that Bakersfield police officers were violating people’s constitutional rights. The department’s management also was roundly criticized.
While not admitting wrongdoing, city officials agreed to a “stipulated judgment” to avoid a court trial. It placed the department under five years of state monitoring and required numerous improvements to be made. Among the requirements:
“The Bakersfield City Council will prepare a proposed charter amendment for the November 2022 General Election, which will seek to permit the appointment of a person from an external agency to the position of Chief of Police.”
But neither the state’s complaint alleging wrongdoing by the Police Department, nor the settlement agreement, had anything to do with the city’s Fire Department.
So, why is the city proposing to amend the charter to also change the hiring procedure for fire chief? This should be a separate proposed charter amendment that is explained and justified to voters.
Besides the word “chief” being in both department heads’ titles, there are few similarities between the departments. The Police Department is a law enforcement agency, with lethal force authority. The Fire Department is primarily a life- and property-saving agency, with managers and staff required to have extensive technical knowledge and firefighting skills, as well as a thorough understanding of the community’s fire hazards.
Voters will be asked to decide if an applicant’s longevity within either department is an important factor to consider when hiring a new chief.
City officials also must consider:
• Should the decision to hire the police chief and fire chief be vested exclusively in the city manager without limits? Currently, the city manager hires both chiefs. However, the list of candidates is limited to internal applicants, whose performance and character are well-known within the department and the community.
Note that on March 5, 2020, a story appeared in The Californian introducing the brand-new city manager, Christian Clegg. The next month, Clegg appointed Greg Terry as police chief. But Clegg could not recruit or pick just any applicant. He had to choose a well-known applicant from within the Police Department.
• Should members of the Fire Civil Service Board and the Police Civil Service Commission, who are appointed by the City Council, screen chief candidates and make hiring recommendations to the city manager?
• Should the charter amendments on the November ballot be limited to police chief and fire chief hiring procedures? To also propose sweeping, unrelated amendments under the guise of satisfying the state’s demands for changes within the Police Department may confuse and anger voters.
Since the city charter was adopted more than a century ago, Bakersfield voters have only reluctantly made a few changes. Generally, they have been suspicious of those who have proposed changes. The city’s electoral history is littered with failed charter amendment attempts.
Overreaching now may result in yet another failed attempt.