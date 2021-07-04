Happy Fourth of July. It is that time again to gather with family and friends to celebrate the nation’s birth and the rights we all enjoy. A pandemic and lockdown orders cheated most of us from celebrating in our traditional ways last year. This year will be better.
Although we must still practice COVID-19 safety precautions, such as getting vaccinated, avoiding large crowds and wearing face masks when coronavirus risks are high, California and Kern County are “opening up” again. It feels really good to start getting back to “normal.”
Regrettably, for some, that normal is firing off illegal fireworks and using legal safe-and-sane fireworks in a dangerous manner.
Every year, people throughout Kern County cause personal injuries and property damage with their reckless use of fireworks.
Every year, Kern County and Bakersfield fire departments advise that only limited types of fireworks can be used. They are the safe-and-sane varieties we see sold at licensed stands in the metropolitan areas and wherever they are permitted in the county.
Every year, we are told these fireworks only can be used just during a small window of time around the July 4th holiday.
But we can hear for ourselves the ear-splitting noise of fireworks going off at all times of the day and for weeks and weeks. It’s gotten to the point that igniting fireworks is year-round fun for some folks who have no fear of being punished — despite the fines for illegally possessing and using fireworks being several thousands of dollars.
In May — many days before the July 4th holiday — Californian reader Carol Lair complained about the nuisance she endures because people are illegally igniting fireworks.
“Let me be very clear, this is a nightly problem, not just every so often. In my neighborhood, the fireworks are now beginning. People who have to work are having their sleep disturbed, children are frightened and pets are terrified. People with PTSD suffer, too. The worst of these fireworks are the HUGE booms that really, really sound like bombs. They are awful.”
Lair begged for Bakersfield city and Kern County fire and police agencies to “seriously crackdown” on people illegally using fireworks. She urged county and city residents to pressure the Kern County Board of Supervisors and Bakersfield City Council “to put some real muscle into dealing with this issue.”
“They have shown that they will respond to demands from the public because they cracked down on street racing. Illegal fireworks (use) is a very real quality of life issue for many residents. Will the powers that be step up and please help?”
This year, it goes beyond just a “quality of life” issue. It’s a matter of survival for many.
Kern County and most of California have been declared in a severe drought. A small spark — even from a legal, safe-and-sane firework — can ignite bone dry vegetation that has been “cooking” in Bakersfield’s high temperatures.
California’s ongoing and widespread drought has accelerated the start of the 2021 wildfire season. Last year’s wildfire season was the worst in modern California history, with more than 4 million acres burned. State fire officials are predicting this year’s season will be even worse.
Tonight and in the days ahead, Kern County and Bakersfield fire departments will have special enforcement teams out looking for the criminals who are threatening us all with their illegal use of fireworks.
Our elected officials must provide the resources to fund the effort and the political will to punish those who are breaking the law.