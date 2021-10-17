Living through this COVID-19 pandemic is like riding a roller coaster. The spikes in cases, hospitalizations and deaths are high, and the dips steep.
The coronavirus’ highly contagious delta variant raged around the world this summer, causing death and economic destruction in almost every state in our nation. Thankfully, we now are seeing a gradual decline.
But health care professionals warn a new COVID-19 surge looms — fueled by possible new variants, and people refusing to get vaccinated, meeting in large groups for holiday and social events, and disregarding basic safety precautions, such as wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing.
When we first heard about the coronavirus in early 2020, few of us envisioned the tragic future ahead — deaths, lockdowns, stay-at-home orders and loss of learning, as our children’s educations shifted from in-person classrooms to homes.
Then we were given hope, as President Donald Trump pushed researchers to develop effective vaccines. People clamored in January and February to roll up their sleeves.
But sadly, as we saw with other strategies to contain the pandemic, such as the wearing of face masks, vaccine acceptance has become politicized.
The U.S. trails behind countries ranging from Cambodia to Canada in its vaccination rate. Until more Americans are vaccinated, the pandemic will remain untamed.
Government agencies and private companies have started mandating that their workers get vaccinated, or regularly tested for COVID-19, in order to keep their jobs. This has prompted predictable protests.
California now is the first state in the nation to mandate schoolchildren be vaccinated to attend in-person classes. A COVID-19 vaccination will join a long list of other required vaccinations before children can attend school.
Many of the same parents who this fall protested rules requiring their children to wear face masks in school now are fighting Gov. Gavin Newsom’s school vaccine mandate.
At a recent Kern High School District board meeting, outraged parents contended the mandate violates their right to oversee the care of their children. They falsely argued that the vaccines are ineffective and harmful.
One parent objected to local schools merely encouraging students to be vaccinated. She claimed the promotional activities wrongfully pressure her child.
Cases among children have skyrocketed since the opening of school this fall and the arrival of the delta variant. While it is true that most children who contract the disease don’t die, some have died. Should we just gamble with these young lives?
And while many children have relatively mild symptoms, an increasing number are requiring hospitalizations and are being left with long-haul effects, including respiratory and cardiac problems.
Children also spread COVID-19 to vulnerable children and adults, especially to the elderly and those with immune deficiencies.
The governor’s mandate will not go into effect until the FDA gives the vaccines full approval, beyond the current emergency authorizations. That will take many months. The mandate will be phased in — likely beginning no sooner than fall 2022 — with older students vaccinated first and younger ones following.
Because the vaccine mandate is being imposed through a regulatory process, rather than act of the Legislature, parents will be able to apply for exemptions based on personal and religious reasons, as well as medical ones.
It’s anyone’s guess what we will be facing with the pandemic a year from now. If we are lucky, more people will have become vaccinated, the pandemic will be under control and scientists will have developed effective treatments.
If we are not lucky, the pandemic still will be raging, with more coronavirus variants claiming more lives, wrecking our economy and closing our schools to in-person learning again.
All of us — including the youngest among us — have a role in determining this future. The pandemic simply is not going to disappear if we do nothing and pretend it doesn’t exist.