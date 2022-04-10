Can they make California’s 2022 primary election any more confusing! Yes, they can. And they did.
Buckle up when you try to figure out the U.S. Senate primary election.
If the other races on the June ballot seem confusing — with redistricting changing political boundary lines and politicians slip-sliding all over the map trying to keep their jobs — the U.S. Senate race is chaos.
Before getting into an explanation, the bottom line of this editorial: Don’t give up. Don’t skip over this race. Don’t blow off the June Primary and let others make important decisions for you.
Now to explain. On the June ballot, you will find two races for U.S. Senate. They both are for the same seat.
One is for a “special election” to fill the unexpired term of former Sen. Kamala Harris, which was vacated when she became vice president. Last year, Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Secretary of State Alex Padilla to the post temporarily. The second election is to fill a full, six-year term of what was Harris’ Senate seat.
Running in both primaries, Democrat Padilla is being challenged by slates of relatively unknown candidates. Regardless of how lopsided the vote counts may be, the top-two candidates in both races will advance to face each other in the November general election.
Confused? That’s OK. Read on.
There was a problem with how Newsom appointed Padilla to fill Harris’ unexpired term. Although state law allows a governor’s appointee to complete a Senate term, the law conflicts with the U.S. Constitution.
Until 1913, state legislators chose U.S. senators. But passage of the 17th Amendment now requires U.S. senators to be elected by the citizens of each state. When a vacancy occurs, the governor must call a special election, but there is a provision for a “temporary” appointment to be made.
Federal court rulings have called into question appointment procedures — primarily the definition of “temporary.” Court challenges and controversies have swirled around appointments in many states.
Recall the scandal over Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich allegedly trying to “sell” newly elected President Barack Obama’s Senate seat. Blagojevich was convicted of political corruption and was serving a 14-year federal prison term until President Trump intervened.
To avoid a court challenge of Padilla’s appointment, the Legislature quickly passed a bill combining a special election to fill Harris’ unexpired term and a regular election for the full six-year term.
And that, dear voters, is why we will be seeing double in the June primary and November general elections.
While this background may be interesting — or at least groan-worthy — the real question is: Which candidates should end up the top-two vote getters in both primary races.
Democrat Alex Padilla has the advantage because he is best-known and experienced. He has served as a state senator and California’s secretary of state.
In an early poll, if the primary was held today, Padilla reportedly would receive 48 percent of the vote, with an assortment of lesser-known candidates — Republican, Democrat, Green Party, Peace and Freedom, and independents — splitting the difference.
The poll had Republican James P. Bradley coming in a distant second with 15 percent support. Credit his name recognition for the ranking. In 2018, the Laguna Niguel resident finished third — less than 4 percentage points behind Democrat Kevin de Leon — in Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s reelection primary race. It was the first time Bradley had run for any political office and only two months after he changed his voter registration to Republican.
The Californian is not recommending who Padilla should face in the November runoffs. Instead, voters must decide for themselves who will give Padilla the most vigorous challenge needed to thoroughly test candidate qualifications and air important issues.