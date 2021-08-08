We mourn the loss of Kern County Sheriff's Deputy Phillip Campas, a dedicated lawman, father, husband and veteran. Family, friends and law enforcement officers from across the county and nation filled Mechanics Bank Arena in downtown Bakersfield Friday to remember the SWAT deputy, who last month gave his life to save others.
We also mourn the loss of a mother and her two sons, who were targeted by an enraged man, who turned his gun on his family and Deputy Campas before he was killed.
In a scene that has become all too familiar, the bloody Wasco mass shooting stemmed from domestic situations that became increasingly violent.
This is not the first domestic abuse-fueled mass shooting in Kern County. In 2018, six people died when an estranged husband went on a premeditated and bloody shooting spree, south of Bakersfield, killing his wife, a coworker, another man he chased to a nearby store, and a woman and her father at a separate location. The shooter killed himself when confronted by a deputy.
It was the third-deadliest shooting in the nation that year — behind the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School attack in Florida that left 17 people dead, and the Santa Fe High School shooting in Texas that killed 10.
A 2020 Bloomberg report analyzed nearly 750 mass shootings nationwide from the previous six years and found about 60 percent of the shootings were either domestic violence attacks, or committed by men with histories of domestic violence.
Last month’s Wasco shooter had been convicted of previous crimes and was awaiting trial on others. Although a judge had issued a restraining order barring him from possessing firearms, he was able to arm himself with a handgun and an AK-47 style rifle, which he used to kill his family and Deputy Campas.
In the wake of mass shootings, we commonly hear calls for new laws to keep guns out of the hands of criminals, and violent and mentally ill people.
But the tragic reality is that new laws appear to be easy enough to pass, but often not enforced. Bureaucratic incompetence and lack of political will stand in the way.
Twenty years ago, California passed a pioneering law that established the nation’s first database to identify thousands of people who had lost their right to have guns because they had committed violent crimes, had serious mental illness, or had active court restraining orders banning them from possessing guns.
However, Cal Matters, a nonprofit news collaborative, found California’s pioneering tracking law and related gun laws subsequently passed by the Legislature and California voters are failing.
After a lengthy investigation, Cal Matters reported last month that the Legislature for years has failed to adequately fund and staff the statewide tracking effort and database. To read the complete report, go to “Outgunned: Why California’s groundbreaking firearms law is failing.” https://calmatters.org/justice/2021/07/california-gun-law-failing/
Adding names to the state database is chronically backlogged, with thousands of cases awaiting processing. And the distribution of updated information about enforcement actions is haphazard.
We now have a chance to “celebrate” the passage of yet another law, Senate Bill 320. Although it seems to enjoy bipartisan support in the Legislature, it is mostly just a codification of the earlier failed laws.
Until judges take steps to ensure restraining orders and gun surrender orders are enforced — rather than using an “honor system” — these laws will continue to be worthless.
Until the Legislature adequately funds and staffs the state’s tracking system and database, it will continue to be just political posturing, rather than public protection.
Until local and state agencies better coordinate enforcement efforts, more people will die and brave law enforcement officers, such as Deputy Campas, will be lost.
Deputy Campas lost his life last month to a man who wielded weapons that he was not allowed to possess.
An entire community will always be grateful for the heroism of Deputy Campas. But more must be done to keep guns out of the hands of violent criminals, mentally ill people and those ordered by the courts to surrender them.