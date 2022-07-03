California fire officials are bracing for a vicious summer and fall fire season. We all should be bracing. We all should be preparing to protect ourselves.
Last year, more than 2.5 million acres burned in California. That included the 960,000-acre Dixie Fire in Northern California, which is considered the state’s second largest fire.
The ongoing drought, restricted ability to water landscaping, accumulation of dry vegetation and expected heat waves will worsen the fire danger this year in the forest lands and in our neighborhoods.
There are many things each of us can do to prevent fires.
Starting with this weekend, we can limit — or better yet, eliminate — our use of fireworks on the Fourth of July. Rather than buying “safe and sane” fireworks, join family, friends and neighbors at a community pyrotechnic display that is put on by trained technicians in a controlled setting. The city of Bakersfield is hosting such an event on Monday at The Park at River Walk.
Besides the danger posed by igniting fireworks, there is the cost. Like other commodities in today’s marketplace, fireworks have fallen victim to supply chain problems and shortages. Prices have increased. And those prices include the toll on human life and property.
The stories are all too familiar. Bakersfield and Kern County fire and law enforcement crews spend the days leading up to and following the Fourth of July chasing lawbreakers illegally using fireworks. Only fireworks marked as “approved” by the state fire marshal are legal to use in designated areas.
Last year, alone, the Kern County Fire Department issued 40 citations and seized 5,000 pounds of illegal fireworks over the Fourth of July weekend. The department said its Emergency Communication Center handled 2,376 calls just on July 4.
Area law enforcement agencies will be forming task forces to enforce fireworks laws and tip lines will be in operation to enable residents to report lawbreakers.
Although sales begin days before the holiday, the legal use of fireworks ends early on July 5. Citations, fines and arrests will result from continued use.
Particularly this year, with fire conditions akin to a tinderbox, a spark from an errant firework can set off a tragic blaze in a Bakersfield neighborhood, along the bluffs in the northeast, or in the foothills.
As we cope with the ongoing drought and reduce the watering of our landscapes, the vegetation is growing drier and more combustible.
Some tips to keep us safe:
Use water wisely: While irrigation is being limited during these drought conditions, that does not mean landscaping should dry out. Water plants, trees and grass in the early mornings on the days and times allowed. Irrigate in brief durations to allow water to seep into the ground, rather than run into the street.
Remove dry vegetation: Do not allow vegetation to build up near homes.
Maintain a barrier: Remove brush and debris.
Remove flammable materials: Kindling and trash placed close to a home can cause a fire to spread and hinder firefighting efforts.
Report dangers: Alert neighbors of fire hazards, and report dangerous activities to fire and law enforcement agencies.
Monday is Independence Day — a national holiday commemorating the passage of the Declaration of Independence by the Continental Congress on July 4, 1776.
It’s a day to celebrate the rewards and freedoms of being an American. With those freedoms are responsibilities. This includes the responsibility to celebrate safely, and to protect ourselves, families and neighbors.
Enjoy the holiday — sanely and safely.