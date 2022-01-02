Do you make “to-do lists” that remind you to do daily tasks? It’s a common way to organize your time and ensure that you reach your goals.
Some people are so obsessed with these lists that when they accomplish a task that is not even included, they will list it after the fact, just so they can check it off as “completed.”
Desiring to accomplish goals — whether they be big or small — seems to be human nature. We all want to show progress. We all want to be productive in many ways.
As the new year dawns, it is time to reset our goals and priorities. It has a name — making New Year’s resolutions.
The standing joke is that these resolutions only last as long as it takes for the ink to dry on the page. Few people succeed in honoring their resolutions.
There is a reason for that. Often, we make unrealistic goals that are hard to measure and impossible to attain. But that must not mean that we should give up on making New Year’s resolutions.
It means that this year, we must do better.
We might be making some progress on the deadly COVID-19 pandemic that has killed so many Americans and others around the world. We now have vaccines that have curbed the rate of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
But we are a long way from being out of the woods. COVID deniers and anti-vaxxers are eroding our gains. The coronavirus is mutating and presenting new challenges.
To focus only on these setbacks and challenges would be a mistake.
There are plenty of reasons for hope in 2022. COVID-19 vaccines and treatments continue to develop. Despite inflationary trends, the economy is strong. We have more freedom than we had just months ago to return to some degree of “normalcy.”
There is plenty of opportunity to make progress in our personal lives — that is, if our expectations are reasonable and measurable.
The most common New Year’s resolutions include exercising more; losing weight; saving money; eating healthier; getting a new job; and learning a new skill.
OK, let’s work with that. Define your goal to exercise more. What and how much? And, just how much weight do you want to lose? How will you do that? What is “eating healthier”? What will you add to, or subtract from, your diet?
Also, what new job and skill do you want to acquire, and how?
Break these goals down into smaller, achievable parts. Maybe you won’t reach the ultimate goal, but you will feel accomplished by reaching some of the intermediate ones.
Don’t follow the trends. Your goals — or New Year’s resolutions — are specific to you. So, make them achievable by you.
Yes, you heard that right. Don’t list a goal that is so hard to achieve that you set yourself up for failure. Know your limits. List goals that you have a darn-good chance of reaching.
As an example, do you want to travel in 2022? Where, when and how?
In addition to being realistic with your goals, be flexible. If we have learned nothing else from the past two years of this pandemic, we at least know life is unpredictable.
So, consider the travel example. Maybe you want to visit all the national parks in the West. Wildfires and COVID-related travel restrictions might make that unattainable. Adjust the goal. Change your route. Divide the goal into smaller trips taken throughout the year. Include contingency plans.
Don’t just list big goals. Include smaller, absolutely attainable goals among your New Year’s resolutions. There’s nothing like the joy of checking off an accomplishment from your “to-do list.”
Only list resolutions you can control. Don’t let your success depend on other people.
Most of us are rounding the corner of a tough couple of pandemic-plagued years. Reflect on that. What would you like to be different in 2022? What would you have done differently in 2020 and 2021?
Factor in those considerations as you look forward to 2022.
There is great hope that the coming year will be better.
Happy New Year!