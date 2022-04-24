A city’s downtown is its heart and soul. And when it looks rundown, abandoned and lifeless, that says volumes about the entire city’s vitality and spirit.
The focus of Bakersfield City Council members, city staff, downtown advocates and taxpayers to revitalize Bakersfield’s downtown is well placed. It will reap benefits today and for generations to come.
Fortified by millions of dollars in revenue generated when the city’s voters in 2018 agreed to raise Bakersfield’s sales tax 1 percent, downtown is expected to see a new wave of public investment.
This year, the city expects to earn $113.3 million from the tax increase. Around $67.5 already has been allocated to ongoing expenses, and $45.6 million has been proposed for programs and staff.
The city has set aside $2 million for installation of streetscape improvements, which is expected to begin this spring and summer. They include such things as planting trees, adding more lighting, and improving facades and sidewalks.
Another $2 million is earmarked for a wider variety of investments, including direct reimbursement to developers to encourage new construction and building renovation downtown.
City officials explained work will start in areas where attention is needed most — on 18th and 19th streets, between K and N streets. The idea is to help bridge the gap in activity between downtown’s commercial core and proposed improvements in an area known as the Eastchester neighborhood.
Councilman Andrae Gonzales, whose ward includes downtown, said he expects the city will invest additional money in the years ahead, with the goal of encouraging people to go downtown to walk, bicycle and dine out.
“It’s going to take us some time to get there,” Gonzales acknowledged.
Bakersfield residents have seen waves of similar interest and investment downtown in past years. Keeping the city’s heart beating constantly requires investment to respond to the area’s changing economic conditions.
Just a decade ago, the Great Recession that gripped the nation resulted in a significant setback. The city’s redevelopment agency was abolished, as were such agencies throughout the state. The agency was credited with bringing numerous projects downtown. Today’s infusion of new tax money hopefully will bring a new renaissance and again more projects.
But for that to happen, business owners and their customers must feel safe. A pilot project underway downtown shows great safety promise.
Several business owners have come together to contract with O & A Security Services, a private company, whose uniformed officers daily “walk a beat” in a limited area of downtown to supplement the presence of Bakersfield city police officers.
The contract has been in place only for a few weeks, but already downtown business owners are seeing a positive difference. Trisha Reed Fike, who operates Guthrie’s Alley Cat, noted that people were dumping garbage and using streets as their bathrooms. With the addition of the security guards, she said the neighborhood is more peaceful.
Tina Brown, owner of Tina Marie’s restaurant at 19th and Eye streets, agreed, adding, “Downtown needs this. If we want the heart of our city to be successful, we need to work together.”
Similar contracts with private security companies may be the way to curb vandalism, property destruction and crime in other parts of the city, including in the city’s parks. Even with the recent addition of staff, the Bakersfield Police Department does not have the resources for officers to walk their beats and respond to the needs of an increasingly populous and spread-out metropolitan city.
Brown said it best. For downtown and the entire city to be successful, we need to work together.
We must support innovative and cost-effective ways to bring improvements and vitality to Bakersfield.
Residents deserve a city with a high quality of life that is safe and economically thriving.
It can’t be a once-and-done effort. It must be a constant work in progress, with all of us giving our ongoing support.