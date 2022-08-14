Federal and state lawmakers are working on the problem. So, it makes no sense for the Bakersfield City Council to jump in now with a separate law to target catalytic converter thefts.

At their meeting Wednesday, council members are expected to consider a proposed local law that would make it illegal in Bakersfield to possess a detached catalytic converter unless valid ownership is proved. Valid proof could include a bill of sale with photographs, documentation from an auto body shop, or “verifiable communications” demonstrating relinquishment from the prior owner.