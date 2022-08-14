Federal and state lawmakers are working on the problem. So, it makes no sense for the Bakersfield City Council to jump in now with a separate law to target catalytic converter thefts.
At their meeting Wednesday, council members are expected to consider a proposed local law that would make it illegal in Bakersfield to possess a detached catalytic converter unless valid ownership is proved. Valid proof could include a bill of sale with photographs, documentation from an auto body shop, or “verifiable communications” demonstrating relinquishment from the prior owner.
A person who is unable to provide that proof could be charged with an infraction, or misdemeanor, which is punishable by a fine and time in jail.
Council members directed City Attorney Ginny Gennaro to draft a proposed ordinance similar to one adopted in the city of Artesia.
But Gennaro has expressed doubts about the legality of that ordinance and the ability to enforce it. Already she has warned council members that lawsuits can be expected if they adopt a similar ordinance.
The City Council should not jump ahead of the California Legislature with a new and questionable law. Instead, Bakersfield police and Kern County sheriff’s deputies should work with insurance companies to help owners better protect their vehicles.
In its final month in session, the Legislature is considering many proposed laws, which will make the expensive catalytic converters attached to our vehicles traceable and require proof of ownership. Increasing punishment for the theft and purchase of stolen catalytic converters also is being considered.
In Congress, a bill is pending that would require manufacturers to engrave traceable serial numbers onto catalytic converters. This could make identifying and punishing thieves easier.
Nationwide, the theft of catalytic converters is exploding. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, 3,400 were stolen from cars in the U.S. in 2019. That number jumped to about 14,500 in 2020 and to more than 50,000 in 2021.
Catalytic converters are devices attached to vehicle exhaust systems. They help remove toxic emissions by turning pollutants into harmless gases. They are attractive targets for thieves because the devices are relatively easy to remove, impossible to trace, and contain precious, valuable metals — such as platinum, palladium and rhodium. According to the NICB, catalytic converters can be sold for as little as $50 to resellers, or many thousands of dollars per ounce to precious metal dealers.
A replacement for a stolen catalytic converter can cost a vehicle owner as much as $3,000. The most attractive targets for thieves are trucks and SUVs, because they are raised higher off the ground, making removal easier. Hybrids, such as the Toyota Prius, often are targeted because their catalytic converters contain more precious metals.
It is pretty easy for a vehicle owner to figure out that their catalytic converter has been stolen. The car will make a sputtering sound when it changes gears and will not run smoothly. There may be an increase in exhaust smells. A loud roar may be heard when the car is started and accelerates. Discarded, spare parts may be seen under the vehicle from the hasty removal of the catalytic converter. Dashboard lights indicating engine failure or the need for inspection may light.
Law enforcement, insurance companies and vehicle owners can help foil these expensive crimes by taking these steps:
● Determine where and how thieves are striking. Are rates increasing in a specific area? Are specific vehicles being targeted?
● Park in well-lighted areas, near public entrances. If you regularly park in a specific lot, change locations.
● Park vehicles in a garage, if possible.
● Install motion-sensor lights and cameras in parking areas.
● Attach anti-theft devices. A variety of devices, including chains and shields, are being sold to discourage thieves, who want to quickly strike and leave a crime scene.
● Engrave vehicle identification numbers (VINs) on catalytic converters.
● Paint catalytic converters distinctive colors to help identify stolen devices. Some law enforcement agencies offer painting programs.
● Check with your insurance company to determine the availability and cost of purchasing additional coverage for catalytic converter theft.
Bakersfield’s focus now should be on deterring catalytic converter thefts, rather than on passing a dubious local law to increase punishment for the crime.