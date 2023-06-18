Excuses, rather than customer service, are being doled out when the public asks to see public records in the Bakersfield City Clerk’s Office these days.
A case in point: When a newspaper reporter recently requested to see a claim filed against the city, the response was that she first must file a California Public Records Act request.
For clarification: In order to sue a California government agency, such as the city, for alleged wrongdoing, people must first file a “claim.” City officials will either approve the claim and pay damages, or more likely reject it and a lawsuit is filed.
The claim is a PUBLIC record. The city states so on the form it provides to people when they file a claim. The form is addressed to “the honorable mayor and city council” and claimants are told it is a public document open to public review.
To require a Public Records Act request to be filed just to see a claim is ridiculous. That requirement is generally reserved for situations when there is disagreement over a document’s “public” status.
It would be like requiring a Public Records Act request to be filed just to see a public court case, assessor’s file, coroner’s report, or any number of public records that cannot be hidden from public review by bureaucratic barriers.
We get it. Claims that allege the city has somehow misbehaved can be embarrassing. But that does not excuse delaying tactics.
Just down Truxtun Avenue, at the Kern County Government Complex, a listing of the claims filed against the county is attached to the Board of Supervisors’ agenda. The county’s claim form states: “Any completed claim and all attachments will be treated as a public record and will be available for viewing by the public on the county’s website.”
Bakersfield City Clerk Julie Drimakis did not make herself available to explain the city’s handling of claims. But now-retired Bakersfield City Clerk Pam McCarthy, who served as an expert adviser to other cities after her retirement, told The Californian that she did not require people to file a Public Records Act request to simply read a claim.
City Attorney Ginny Gennaro explained that claims filed against the city are retained in the City Clerk’s Office.
“A glass window separates visitors and staff members at the City Clerk’s Office. That partition means a member of the public can only review the claim outside the office, which is not allowed. The original copy of the document must stay inside the office,” Gennaro said.
Since space is limited within the City Clerk’s Office, a conference room must be scheduled for a claim to be reviewed, while staff watch, city spokesman Joe Conroy said, adding that a conference room and staff are not always available.
“As the office contends with more duties, there has not been a commensurate increase to the total staff of the Clerk’s Office since the late 1980s,” Conroy said.
Come on! Bakersfield voters in 2018 approved a 1 cent increase to the city’s sales tax, which is bringing in millions of extra dollars a year to improve city services. Certainly a few dollars can be spared for the City Clerk’s Office.
The City Clerk’s staff also refused to allow a reporter to take a photo of a claim, although Gennaro agreed that the Public Records Act allows people to make their own copies of public records.
However, Gennaro said staff may need to review forms first to redact sensitive information, such as Social Security numbers, which aren't even requested on the claim form.
Rather than excuses, how about solutions?
• Train City Clerk’s Office staff regarding the requirements of the Public Records Act and public access to public documents.
• Drop the requirement for a Public Records Act request to be filed to review routine documents, such as claims.
• Remove requirements for claimants to provide unnecessary, “sensitive” information.
• List the claims filed against Bakersfield on the City Council’s public agenda and post basic information — at least a title — identifying each claim on the city’s website.
• Better fund the City Clerk’s Office.