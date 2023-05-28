It’s Memorial Day weekend. For most families, it’s the unofficial start of summer. (The “official” start is June 21.)
This weekend is when people begin moving around in the sun and getting itchy feet to enjoy the great outdoors.
The Kern River is one of the region’s biggest outdoors tourist magnets. Rafting Magazine notes the Kern is an extremely popular river because it is the closest whitewater run to the Los Angeles area. Just a three-hour drive north, it offers some of the best whitewater rafting in the Sierras.
However, this year, a visit to the Kern River can be especially deadly.
For inexperience and careless people, the Kern River is one of the nation’s most dangerous rivers. Signs on the entrances to the canyon’s mouth, along Highway 178, warn of the dangers. Since 1968, first responders have kept a tally of those who have died in the raging waters.
When the sign was updated Friday, it sadly reported that 325 people had lost their lives since the count began.
From its surface, the Kern River water looks tranquil. On a hot day, the temptation is to jump in for a cooling off.
But the river’s appearance is deceiving. Below the surface, the water currents rage. There are boulders and tree limbs just waiting to snag people bouncing along in innertubes and without flotation equipment.
Even the most experienced swimmers have trouble escaping the river’s grasp. A child who slips into the water has very little chance of survival.
The thawing of the deep mountain snowpack is feeding water into the Kern River and making it especially treacherous this year. With this year’s snowpack in the southern Sierra Nevada estimated to be more than 326 percent of average, water officials expect the snowmelt to continue and the river to rage into the fall.
As similarly dangerous conditions exist along the many rivers that flow out of the mountains and into the valley, some law enforcement agencies have attempted to “close” the rivers to recreation. However, that seems to be a more symbolic than practical solution to keeping inexperienced swimmers and boaters away. Kern County and the city of Bakersfield are stepping up efforts to warn people to stay out of the path of the Kern’s historic water flow.
“Whether the levels are high or low, it’s still important to always wear a life vest,” said Lori Meza, the Kern County Sheriff’s Department’s public information officer. “Never leave children unattended, or even adults.”
The nonprofit Kern River Conservancy has prepared public service announcements warning of the dangers, and educating Kern residents and visitors.
“We’re all hoping members of the public listen to us and wear a flotation device,” said Kern County Sheriff’s Senior Deputy Enriquez Plaza, adding that he has been present at too many drownings along the river.
“We know this is a huge spot for recreation, especially inner tubing in the summer, so we’re encouraging people to get a trained whitewater outfitter, instead of going out solo,” said Ashlie Whitaker, the conservancy’s communications coordinator.
Several long-established, highly trained outfitters operate on the Kern River.
“We’ve all been here a really long time on the Kern River, so all of us have lots of experience,” Daneya Williams, manager of Whitewater Voyages in Kernville, told The Californian. “And we are also fortunate that this year, we have a lot of returning guides, who are already seasoned …they’ve been here through lots of big (water) years in the last 20 years.”
Matt Volpert at Kern River Outfitters told The Californian, “We have the ability to customize each trip to stay safe in the water.”
The signs at the entrance to the canyon display a sobering number — the hundreds of people who have died in the Kern River during the past five decades.
It offers simple advice: Stay Out and Stay Alive!
Think of yourself, your family and the first responders, who risk their lives to rescue people from the Kern River.
Don’t under-estimate the Kern River’s deadly force. Always wear flotation equipment. Hire an experienced whitewater outfitter.