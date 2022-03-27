Redistricting based on the 2020 census has scrambled district boundaries and triggered musical political chairs. The confusion may tempt some voters to sit out the June primary — just wait until the November general election to vote.
That would be a mistake.
California has a top-two primary system, where state and federal candidates appear on the ballot. The two candidates in each race receiving the most votes in statewide or district races will face off in the November general election.
California voters created the top-two system after years of grumbling about their lousy candidate choices. They gave themselves the power. Now they need to use it.
For local nonpartisan offices, such as Kern County supervisors and the five elected countywide office holders, the June primary can be the deciding election. All it takes to win in those races is a majority vote, plus one.
In June, 2nd District Supervisor Zack Scrivner faces two challengers — former Tehachapi police officer Peter Graff and Rosamond business owner Kelly Carden — for reelection. Third District Supervisor Mike Maggard is retiring. Three candidates — Maggard’s chief of staff Jeff Flores, former Bakersfield Homeless Center director Louis Gill and retired CHP Assistant Chief Brian Smith — are competing to replace him.
In the countywide offices, Sheriff Donny Youngblood, District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer, Treasurer-Tax Collector Jordan Kaufman and Kern County Superintendent of Schools Mary Barlow are running for reelection unopposed.
Assessor-Recorder Jon Lifquist and Auditor-Controller-County Clerk Mary Bedard are retiring. Assistant Assessor Laura Avila and Chief Appraiser Todd Reeves are competing to replace Lifquist. Assistant Auditor Aimee Espinoza and Bakersfield businessman Mark McKenzie are competing to replace Bedard.
The top-two state and federal primary election will determine runoff candidates for U.S. Senate, governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, treasurer, controller, state superintendent of public instruction and the Board of Equalization.
A particular focus for Kern voters will be the selection of local candidates for Congress, Assembly and state Senate.
One of the most closely watched battles will be in the newly drawn 22nd Congressional District, which includes parts of Kern, Fresno, Tulare and Kings counties. Republican Rep. David Valadao of Hanford will be competing in the Democratic-leaning district against Bakersfield Democratic Assemblyman Rudy Salas, Fresno Republican businessman Chris Mathys, Hanford Republican salon owner Adam Medeiros, Tulare Libertarian Adam R. Holt, and William Sheldon Cahill and Elvin Alexander Valenzuela, both of Visalia, who list no party affiliation.
Bakersfield Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy will be competing for reelection in the newly drawn and heavily Republican 20th District. His challengers include Bakersfield teacher and Democrat Marisa Wood, retired accountant James Macauley, Tehachapi meteorologist Ben Dewell and Bakersfield engineer-economist-author James Davis.
The newly redrawn 16th State Senate District is a battle between Democrat Melissa Hurtado, who currently represents the 14th Senate District, and former Bakersfield Assemblywoman Nicole Parra, Bakersfield pastor Gregory Tatum, Delano mayor and Democrat Bryan Osorio, and Porterville Republican David Shepard. Hurtado moved her residence to Bakersfield to run in the 16th District. Redistricting prompted Republican Bakersfield state Sen. Shannon Grove to switch from the 16th Senate District to the 12th. She is opposed by Tulare County Democrat Susanne Gundy.
Two Bakersfield Democrats, Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez and physician Jasmeet Bains, will compete in the redrawn 35th Assembly District, which includes most of the area now represented by Bakersfield Assemblyman Rudy Salas. Republican Assemblyman Vince Fong of Bakersfield is running unopposed for a fourth term.
In the weeks ahead, The Californian will provide readers with information about these races and election issues. Some races will be selected for additional analysis that results in the newspaper’s recommendations.
Whether or not a reader agrees with The Californian’s conclusions, the intent is to help voters make well-considered decisions.
There is a lot at stake in the outcome of the June primary election. Now is not the time to tune out and let others decide.
Elections are not stolen by rare incidents of fraud. They are stolen by apathy.