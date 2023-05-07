Writing about a park two centuries ago, naturalist John Muir noted, “Everybody needs beauty, as well as bread, places to play in and pray in, where nature may heal and give strength to body and soul."
The city of Bakersfield is blessed with many beautiful parks. Some are built for playing games, others are built for playing with families. Still others have historical roots and provide a respite from today’s hectic pace to simply reflect.
They form the soul of the city — reflecting what we value as a community. They provide open space for everyone to recreate.
Beyond the environmental, aesthetic and recreational benefits, they provide economic benefits. They enhance property values, increase municipal revenues from tourism, and attract homebuyers, workers and retirees.
They now are offering residents opportunities to volunteer.
The city of Bakersfield has announced the start of an Adopt-a-Park program to help maintain local parks and develop special projects. The city is the latest to begin an Adopt-a-Park program in a move that is sweeping the nation.
The program is open to individuals, informal neighborhood groups, community organizations, service clubs, schools, faith-based organizations, youth groups and others.
Volunteers are being recruited, trained and supported by city staff to take an active role in keeping Bakersfield parks healthy and clean for the entire community. The goal is to build community pride and ownership around every neighborhood park in Bakersfield.
“Park adopters serve as key community representatives for their park by organizing a community-based volunteer group and making an ongoing commitment to improving their park,” according to a city news release.
Why would you want to adopt a park? To spend time in the outdoors; meet new friends; make Bakersfield and your neighborhood a bit more beautiful; contribute in a meaningful way to the city we call home; and to get your hands a little bit dirty.
Program organizers in other cities note that the documented volunteer hours also can be counted toward obtaining grants to expand and enhance park services.
Find a park. An interactive map will help you locate the park of your interest.
Apply. Fill out the application form and you later will be asked to complete a service agreement.
Schedule orientation. City Recreation and Parks Department staff will conduct a safety meeting and explain duties.
Establish an account. This will keep track of your volunteer hours.
Volunteers are asked to commit to a year of service. Groups are asked to complete a combined 16 hours of service a month. The agreement is terminated if there are three consecutive months of inactivity.
The city will provide tools and supplies, and train volunteers for specialized tasks. Volunteers should bring personal items, such as sunscreen, water, snacks, gloves and a hat.