Mill Creek Park in central Bakersfield is one of the city’s many beautiful parks. Volunteers are being recruited to adopt a park. For more information, go to bakersfieldcity.us/1099/Adopt-a-Park-Program

 Californian file photo

Writing about a park two centuries ago, naturalist John Muir noted, “Everybody needs beauty, as well as bread, places to play in and pray in, where nature may heal and give strength to body and soul."

The city of Bakersfield is blessed with many beautiful parks. Some are built for playing games, others are built for playing with families. Still others have historical roots and provide a respite from today’s hectic pace to simply reflect.