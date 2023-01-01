With the new year, Kern County must brace for a seismic shift in political power.
Voters in November overwhelmingly approved limits on the number of years Kern County supervisors can remain in office. And the state Legislature recently removed supervisors’ power to draw their own political district lines.
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill requiring Kern County to create a citizens’ commission to draw supervisors’ district boundary lines in 2031, after the next U.S. census. The requirement ends decades of supervisors being able to draw their own lines.
Retiring Kern County Supervisor Mike Maggard called the term-limiting ballot measure, which voters approved by a margin of 70 percent to 30 percent, a “power grab.” He was correct. Kern voters grabbed the power away from entrenched politicians and placed it into their own hands.
Combined with the redistricting legislation, Kern County will see more competitive and inclusive elections for board seats.
Maggard and other term-limit opponents contended Measure J was a power grab by labor unions that did not get their way in wage negotiations with the county. Proponents of Measure J claimed it was to rein in entrenched politicians, who are more interested in satisfying special interests than in improving government services.
The lopsided vote to limit supervisors’ terms indicates Kern voters are tired of having powerful, full-time politicians, who can serve as long as they desire.
Kern County supervisors’ jobs are attractive. Besides having private offices in the county’s Bakersfield administrative complex, as well as their districts, supervisors are given staffs and other perks.
Transparent California, a website that tracks public employee salaries, reported that the total pay for each Kern County supervisor in 2021 ranged between $126,000 to about $135,000. Combined with the other benefits they received, the annual package ranged from about $207,000 to $220,000. The annual package differences result because county managers — including supervisors — can select from a “cafeteria” of benefits. They can forgo a benefit to realize more money in their paychecks.
While a county paycheck is not the only reason a politician wants to hang on to a board seat, it is an incentive.
Maggard, who opposed the term-limiting ballot measure, retired in December after serving four terms on the board — a total of 16 years. Second District Supervisor Zack Scrivner, who also opposed term limits, was reelected this year to his fourth four-year term. At the end of 2026, he will have served 16 years.
Measure J applies “prospectively.” Supervisors in the 1st, 4th and 5th districts who were elected in 2020, before voters passed term limits, may run for reelection in 2024. If reelected, they may run again in 2028. Maggard, who represented the 3rd District, retired in 2022. His replacement, Jeff Flores, and Scrivner may run again in 2026. If reelected, both will be termed out in 2030.
Opposing Measure J, Scrivner contended term limits will lead to a loss of “institutional knowledge and the empowering of bureaucrats.”
Obviously, voters believed otherwise — valuing fresh ideas and responsiveness more than “institutional knowledge” that comes with being a professional politician.
Time will tell which political theory is correct. But taking redistricting authority away from supervisors also will shift power.
A lawsuit, filed in 2011 by the Mexican American Legal Defense and Education Fund, contended that based on the 2010 U.S. census, Kern County supervisors drew their district boundary lines to disenfranchise Latino voters. Their redistricting plan divided the Latino community into two districts, neither of which had enough Latino voters to elect a candidate of their choice. The lawsuit was decided in 2016, with supervisors required to redraw district boundary lines and create a second Latino district.
Last year, Kern’s Democratic Assemblyman Rudy Salas authored a bill that requires Kern County to create a 14-member citizens’ redistricting commission in 2031 to reflect Kern’s partisan makeup, as well as independents, to draw district boundary lines. No longer will supervisors be able to use redistricting to get reelected and disenfranchise challengers.
The times they definitely are a-changin’ in Kern. Politicians and voters, alike, must embrace that change.