They are stereotyped mostly as timid women, whose noses are buried between the pages of books.
But librarians are often the most courageous people in the room. They have proved their courage during decades of censorship battles.
The nation now is embroiled in a cultural clash over public access to books in public libraries and schools. Combatants are fueled by ambitious politicians targeting mostly books with LGBTQ and racial themes. Once again, librarians are on the battlefield front lines, as even some beloved classics are being banned.
The American Library Association documented 1,269 demands to censor books and resources in 2022. It was the highest number of attempted bans since the organization began tracking censorship two decades ago.
The ALA blames the increase on organized censorship groups that compile and circulate lists of “offensive” books. Prior to 2021, challenges sought to remove or restrict access to just a single book.
And with the targeted book lists has come threats against the librarians. They are being called pedophiles, arms of Satan, groomers of children and fomenters of racial hate for allowing people to read.
“Their aim is to suppress the voices of those traditionally excluded from our nation’s conversations, such as people in the LGBTQIA+ community, or people of color,” said Deborah Aldwell-Stone, director of ALA’s Office for Intellectual Freedom. “Each attempt to ban a book by one of these groups represents a direct attack on every person’s constitutionally protected right to freely choose what books to read and what ideas to explore.”
This month, we will celebrate National Library Week, beginning April 24. April also is the 84th anniversary of the publication of author John Steinbeck’s “Grapes of Wrath.” The iconic 1939 book focused the nation’s attention and outrage on Kern County — both for its content and for the Kern County Board of Supervisors’ decision to ban it from local schools and libraries.
Steinbeck’s novel exposed the miserable, abusive treatment of Southern and Midwestern migrants fleeing the Dust Bowl — many of them ending up in Kern. The decision to ban and burn the book alarmed and divided the nation during one of the county’s darkest chapters.
The woman who risked her job to stand up and fight the board’s book ban was Kern’s 37-year-old librarian, Gretchen Knief.
On that day in August 1939, Knief was sitting in her library office, which was housed in the basement of the courthouse. Longtime Supervisor Stanley Abel, a political bully, blindsided fellow supervisors with his unannounced resolution to ban the book.
As Abel declared the book was filled with “libel and lies,” the resolution passed, with only one objection from Supervisor Ralph Lavin, a local pharmacist. The county’s politically powerful, including prominent farmers, backed the ban.
Knief, who had ordered 60 copies of the book and had a list of 600 people waiting to read it, unsuccessfully pleaded in a letter to supervisors to lift the ban.
“Banning books is so utterly hopeless and futile,” Knief wrote. “Ideas don’t die because a book is forbidden reading. If Steinbeck has written the truth, that truth will survive.”
Rather than discard the books, Knief enraged Abel by loaning them to other libraries.
Kern’s ban remained in place until Abel was defeated for reelection by A.W. Noon. In January 1941, a motion by Noon to rescind the ban and return supervision of library reading material “to its properly qualified and trained personnel” unanimously passed.
Knief stayed in Kern County until 1942, when she was appointed Washington state librarian. After her death in 1989, she was inducted into the California Library Hall of Fame.
“Grapes of Wrath” was an immediate bestseller. In 1940, it earned Steinbeck a Pulitzer Prize in fiction. In 1962, the Nobel Prize committee cited “The Grapes of Wrath” as one of the main reasons for granting Steinbeck the Nobel Prize for literature.
And as Knief warned book-banning Kern supervisors in 1939, Steinbeck’s truth survived. It continues to resonate with readers. So far, an estimated 14 million copies of the book have been sold.