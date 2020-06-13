Dr. Anthony Fauci, who for months was one of the federal government’s most prominent voices in addressing the spreading COVID-19 pandemic, last week dumped a cold bucket of reality onto people pushing to quickly open up the nation’s economy, regardless of the risks.
Calling the pandemic his “worst nightmare,” Fauci warned that the deadly outbreak is far from over.
We haven’t heard much lately from Fauci, who heads the federal government’s infectious disease agency, nor from Dr. Deborah Birx, the administration’s coronavirus response coordinator and a frequent speaker during the once daily White House briefings.
The regular briefings and task force activities have been curtailed as the administration shifts focus to reviving the U.S. economy, which is reeling from the effects of stay-at-home directives issued by states to control the spread of the coronavirus.
According to the National Bureau of Economic Research, the nation is officially in a recession. The declaration last week was expected, as both April and May saw double-digit unemployment, while gross domestic product fell nearly 5 percent in the first quarter of 2020.
With many ignoring federal health guidelines, states have moved at varying speeds to reopen businesses and COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths have increased.
“Americans are on the move and they can’t be tied down and they can’t be restrained,” Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said last week in justifying his state’s easing of business restrictions. Arkansas is one of many states, including California, experiencing spikes.
The new strategy seems to be to stop trying to halt the disease, but rather to learn to live with it — or in the case of an increasing number of Americans, accept that they will die of it, or be left with lifetime illnesses.
It is up to us individually to protect ourselves and learn to live with it — that means, survive the pandemic, which is far from being contained. That means taking responsibility for protecting ourselves, our families and friends, and our entire community.
WEAR A FACE MASK when out in public. Maintain social distancing. Stay at home if possible. Follow CDC hygiene recommendations. Prepare for a second wave of COVID-19 infections.
Already we are seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases caused by clueless pandemic-deniers, who packed swimming resorts in Missouri, beaches along both coasts and along the Gulf of Mexico, and other places on Memorial Day. Few wore masks.
Based on the spike in hospitalizations since Memorial Day, some medical researchers predict an additional 100,000 people will die from contracting the virus by September.
And the massive coast-to-coast demonstrations for racial justice, including those in Kern County, that have crowded millions of people onto the nation’s streets, are expected to further spread the virus.
The images of newly-opened businesses in many states that are filled with barefaced workers and customers suggest many Americans’ resolve to battle COVID-19 is crumbling. But beware: The bluster of politicians and false claims that the pandemic is over do not intimidate the virus.
It is totally understandable that Americans want to get out of their homes and resume their normal lives. But to do so with careless disregard will squander the sacrifices we already have made and prolong the nation’s health and economic agony.
Thursday morning, Kern County was placed on a state watchlist because it no longer met required thresholds for managing COVID-19. Among the other 10 counties on the list are Kern’s neighbors — Fresno, Tulare, Kings, San Bernardino and Los Angeles.
According to the state’s website, outbreaks at skilled nursing facilities and in state and federal prisons, and residents of surrounding counties being admitted to Kern’s hospitals, accounted for the elevated local disease numbers that triggered Kern’s placement on the watchlist.
“The reality is this virus is spreading, and we’re not going to be able to stop it,” Kern County Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop said last week, announcing the importance of local monitoring of control efforts.
Counties on the watchlist may have to implement local shutdown orders or pull back on some reopenings if the virus’ spread cannot be reduced.
Controlling the spread of this disease rests mostly in each of our hands. We each must do our part.