The flipping of the calendar page ended 2020, but it did not guarantee its challenges and heartaches will go away.
There is plenty of hope that 2021 will be better. New vaccines were developed to curb the spread of coronavirus. A new administration is moving into the White House with a determination to bring public and financial health to the nation. A national focus has been placed on systemic racism, particularly in the criminal justice system.
For most of us, our hope for 2021 simply is a return to “normalcy” – and our definition of normalcy includes “sort of.” We accept that we won’t be able to turn the clock back to the lives we lived on Jan. 1, 2020.
But for 2021 to be better, we all must do our part.
Fight the pandemic
There are many things to celebrate with the rollout of vaccines. But also there are many questions. For the vaccines to be effective, they must be injected into Americans’ arms.
The job of distributing and administering the vaccines is daunting. Health experts predict there will not be widespread access until June. A sufficient vaccination rate to achieve a protective “herd immunity” is not expected until the fall.
Meanwhile, we can’t let down our guard. We must continue to wear face masks, maintain social distancing, avoid crowds and follow CDC health guidelines. This is particularly true as we emerge from the holiday season, when millions of Americans ignored pleas not to travel and gathered indoors with family and friends. California hospitals are running out of ICU beds and struggling with staff shortages. We must continue to protect ourselves, our families and our friends.
Be neighborly
As we struggled through the challenges of 2020, we were encouraged and supported by each other. Our neighbors became our good friends. We checked on family members more often. We extended helping hands to struggling strangers through food drives and housing. Bakersfield businesses received special attention from supportive customers. Those efforts must continue if we are to survive what health experts predict will be dark pandemic winter and a long slog to controlling the virus.
Be educated
As the deadly coronavirus spread last spring, Kern County schools quickly shifted gears to move in-person education to distant (online) learning. The move required heroic efforts by teachers, students and their families.
The ups and downs of the virus saw some local schools reopen their classrooms to in-person instruction, only to shut down quickly as infection rates climbed. These are difficult times for educators and students. They are applauded for their efforts.
But we have to do more than applaud. We must increase funding to pay for technology and resources to help all students, not just those from families that can afford computers and internet connections. For in-person classroom instruction to return, teachers and students must have enhanced personal protective equipment.
Keep informed
We must seek out credible information about all aspects of our lives — ranging from vaccines to government actions. Don’t be duped by unreliable news outlets that simply tell us what we want to hear, or by fake news stories that pop up on social media. Search out different sources of information and verify the accuracy of reports.
Be engaged
The decisions of our elected and appointed government leaders must be made in our best interests – not to satisfy their personal ambitions or party politics. Every citizen must have watchful eyes.
In this COVID-19 world, that can be a tall order. We can’t simply plop down in the audience at a Bakersfield City Council meeting and step up to a podium to say our piece. It now requires accessing meetings through “pandemic-safe” online programs, such as Zoom, monitoring meetings on video channels and submitting written comments.
Remain resilient
Continue the resilience we displayed last year. Bakersfield businesses were innovative in keeping their doors open. Families and workers were resilient in switching to working and learning at home. Most Kern County residents heeded public health advisories. We must continue to focus on our physical, mental and financial health.
To make 2021 a better new year, we must actively participate in solving 2020 problems.