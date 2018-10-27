Civic duty should inspire people to help law enforcement solve crimes and catch criminals. But it doesn’t always work out that way. Sometimes it takes money.
Due to apathy, fear or both, people often stay hidden in the shadows, leaving the crime solving to others.
But the Kern County Secret Witness Program's cash rewards and promise of anonymity are useful incentives to produce the tips that help Bakersfield police officers and Kern County sheriff’s deputies solve crimes and keep our streets safer.
Californian reporter Sam Morgen wrote this week about three mothers’ heartbreaking struggle to find out what happened to their children; two are missing and one has been murdered. The mothers believe their children’s plights are related. Calling themselves the Bakersfield 3, they are demanding that law enforcement ratchet up its investigations, and they're begging the public to help.
The Kern County Secret Witness program is a logical tool that law enforcement could use to help give these mothers the answers they need and deserve. But the program is nearly broke.
The bulk of the money for crime-solving tips comes from victims’ families and friends, and is earmarked for specific cases. Less publicized crimes go without, because general funding for the Kern County Secret Witness program has dried up.
Noting that over the years the program has produced “some pretty specific information that’s helped take some pretty bad people off the street,” Tyson Davis, vice president of Secret Witness, bemoans the program’s present financial situation.
Established as a non-profit corporation in 1982, the Kern County Secret Witness program was one of hundreds started across the nation to use cash rewards to draw public attention to cases and encourage witnesses to step forward.
Nationally, these programs have had mixed results. Some say they have not helped solve enough crimes. Others counter by saying that the few good tips cops do get make programs worthwhile.
One of the most infamous national success stories was the capture of Theodore J. Kaczynski, the Unabomber. Kaczynski was charged with engaging in a series of bombings between 1978 and 1995 that killed three people and injured 23. The suspect’s own brother and sister-in-law collected a $1 million reward for providing the tip that led to the bomber’s arrest and conviction.
In 2006, Congress was so convinced tipsters could help ferret out government corruption that lawmakers ordered the creation of a federal Whistleblower Office that pays a bounty for crime-solving tips.
“There are people out there who are willing to provide information, especially if they are getting a reward,” Davis said.
He said he wished Kern County’s program would receive more donations.
Beyond crime-solving tips, there is a legal benefit to offering rewards through secret witness programs. The U.S. Constitution limits law enforcement officers’ ability to collect information and in most cases requires judicial approval for search warrants. But there is basically no limit on the use of information, or tips, voluntarily provided by private citizens.
The Kern County Secret Witness program is a collaboration between law enforcement agencies and the community. The program is supported primarily by donations from individuals, groups and businesses, grants and fundraising activities.
To donate money to the program, call 661-322-4040, or go online to www.kernsecretwitness.com. In addition to providing a donation form, the website includes a form for people to anonymously report crimes and qualify for rewards.
“There’s just not enough police officers, or sheriff’s (deputies), or detectives to go around for everybody,” said Jane Parrent, the mother of missing 20-year-old Baylee Parrent-Despot.
The public needs to help her and the other two members of the Bakersfield 3. The public needs to help the Secret Witness program.