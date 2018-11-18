Bakersfield and Kern County officials struck out on their pitch to voters to create a 1 percent sales tax to help pay for local government services.
By a narrow 51 to 49 percent margin, Bakersfield voters rejected Measure N, which would have added a 1 percent tax to the existing statewide 7.25 percent sales tax applied within the city’s boundaries. Countywide residents overwhelmingly rejected Measure I, which would have similarly levied a 1 percent tax on sales in Kern’s unincorporated areas.
Bakersfield and Kern County were not alone in asking for voters’ help during these trying financial times. Nearly 70 cities and counties asked voters on Nov. 6 to increase or extend sales and use taxes to help pay for such things as public safety, road maintenance, homeless services, economic development incentives and labor costs, including pension obligations.
And despite the longstanding trend that midterm election voters are more willing to approve such tax measures, this year, Bakersfield and Kern County were just two of many jurisdictions to watch tax proposals go down in flames.
We can unproductively fixate on what went wrong. Likely at the top of the local list is city and county officials misjudged voter support and voters were not sold on the need to help cover government bills.
But the more important question is: What happens now?
The reality is that the city and county are not receiving sufficient tax revenues to cover expenses. There are lot of reasons for this: Inflation; an economic downturn in Kern’s oil patch; agriculture production setbacks resulting from tariff wars, water shortages and weather; funding cuts at the state and federal level; deteriorating infrastructure; and increased resident demand for government services.
But what happens now will depend on the willingness of the city and county to work together to improve the efficiency and reduce the cost of providing government services in metropolitan Bakersfield.
Too often cooperation and coordination are casualties of competition between government agencies. More can and should be done to combine efforts and share costs.
Years ago, city and county crews used to compete with each other rushing to fires in metropolitan Bakersfield. Reportedly, there was an instance when the crews of one jurisdiction watched a structure burn, because it was “out of bounds.”
This nonsense was ended decades ago by courageous and civic-minded city and county fire officials, who put their egos aside to cut a deal – a joint powers agreement – that carved up metropolitan Bakersfield service areas to best serve residents and provide efficient public safety services.
While the “deal” has been strained over the years and adjustments have had to be made, for the most part, it still works.
Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood sold Kern County supervisors on the idea of placing a 1 percent sales tax on the November ballot because he said he feared if Bakersfield’s tax passed, the city would increase its salaries and county deputies would jump to the higher-paying city police force.
Well, look what happened. Voters left both the city and county empty-handed. The sheriff and police chief are standing in a funding hole together. Maybe it’s time for them both to be digging out together – in the same way city and county fire officials joined forces.
There is much to be done for the city and county to address financial problems. The first step is to recognized that many of these problems are shared. Begin a public effort to develop cooperative plans.
With Chester Avenue serving as a symbolic wall, city and county officials for generations have bunkered down on each side – defending their respective interests. A more cooperative spirit is long overdue.