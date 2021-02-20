Who knew what? Why was the U.S. Capitol left so unprotected? How can we keep another attack from happening?
Many questions remain in the wake of former President Donald Trump’s recent impeachment trial on a charge that on Jan. 6 he incited a riotous mob of supporters to attack the Capitol and disrupt the counting of Electoral College votes that would certify rival Joe Biden’s election.
Trump was acquitted in the Senate trial, which required a two-thirds vote for conviction. Only seven Republican senators crossed over to join Democrats for a 57 vote to convict and 43 to acquit.
Following the vote, Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell delivered a blistering speech acknowledging Trump’s blame, but explaining he voted to acquit Trump on procedural grounds. Since Trump was no longer in office, McConnell contended the former president could not be impeached.
But McConnell also noted the possibility that Trump be held criminally and civilly liable for his behavior, and invited further investigation.
Last week, the partisan and bitterly divided Congress seemed poised to do just that. Uniting Republicans and Democrats was a call to establish an independent, bipartisan commission – much like the 9/11 Commission established after a terrorist attack – to determine how the attempted Jan. 6 coup happened.
Not since the War of 1812, when British troops sacked and burned Washington government buildings, including the Capitol, had such an attack on the foundation of our government occurred.
In a flurry of news interviews and written statements last week, support for the formation of an independent investigative commission came from a broad group of lawmakers ranging from South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, a loyal Trump supporter, to Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Clearly the commission’s focus, structure, powers and composition will be hotly debated by partisans pushing political party narratives. But Americans should be reassured that steps already are being taken to form a commission, which will require an act of Congress and concurrence of President Biden.
This must not be an attempt to relitigate Trump’s recently completed impeachment trial. Rather, it must be a search for the truth. It must be a search for answers and recommendations that will protect our democracy for generations to come.
In the closing hours of the impeachment trial, reports of a heated exchange between Bakersfield’s Republican Congressman Kevin McCarthy, the House minority leader, and Trump paused the proceedings and prompted calls to hear from witnesses.
Likely a key witness would have been McCarthy, who told his Republican colleagues that he begged then-President Trump to send help to the Capitol, as insurrectionists stormed the halls with zip ties and weapons searching for lawmakers and screaming to hang Vice President Mike Pence, who was presiding over the Electoral College vote count and who refused to unilaterally reject votes for Biden to reelect Trump.
In an interview with The Californian just days after the Capitol attack, McCarthy also recalled his conversation with Trump, who he said "listened deeply" as McCarthy told him the election was over and pleaded with Trump to move on — "Stop this!"
Republican Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington released a statement further recounting McCarthy’s exchange with Trump, including McCarthy’s futile demand that Trump tell the mob to stop the attack and go home. She begged her congressional colleagues and government officials to come forward with information.
The impeachment trial proceeded after Beutler’s statement was entered into the trial record and the demand for witnesses was dropped. But that has only fueled more questions and calls to form an investigative commission that likely will hear from witnesses, such as McCarthy.
The bipartisan 9/11 Commission was headed by former Republican New Jersey Gov. Tom Kean and former Democratic Indiana Congressman Lee Hamilton. Its investigation yielded policy changes and resulted in realigning U.S. intelligence agencies.
Kean and Hamilton recently sent a letter to lawmakers urging a similar commission be created to investigate the Jan. 6 attack. They noted Americans must “learn the truth of what happened that day.”
The siege on the Capitol temporarily interrupted the vote count, sent lawmakers scrambling for cover, left seven dead and more than 100 law enforcement officers injured. Already more than 200 rioters have been arrested and charged with serious federal crimes.
“Our country has been wounded,” Kean and Hamilton said in their letter to lawmakers. “A full accounting of the events of Jan. 6th and the identification of measures to strengthen the Congress can help our country heal.”