Mary Bedard said it best: “The United States should never become the kind of country where citizens have to put their lives at risk in order to exercise their right to vote.”
Bedard, Kern’s elected, nonpartisan county auditor-controller-clerk, who oversees local elections, was writing last month in The Californian in defense of voting by mail. It’s a process used by about 70 percent of Kern County voters in the last election. It is an old, established and commonly used process. It was first used by Union soldiers during the Civil War to cast their ballots.
And now, as the COVID-19 pandemic now rages out of control and shows no signs of significantly easing by the November election, it is a system that will allow Americans to safely cast their ballots.
While there is much we do not know about the deadly virus, we do know that covering our faces with masks, socially distancing and avoiding large crowds help prevent its spread. Increasing the use of mail-in ballots will reduce crowds we must avoid at polling places on Election Day.
But what seems to be a no-brainer has become a partisan football being tossed around as a campaign strategy at the expense of public health.
The irony is that no one really knows what candidate or political party will benefit by promoting or expanding access to mail-in ballots in November.
Political scientists tell us that older voters are more likely to use mail-in ballots -- particularly in this pandemic year, when they fear contracting COVID-19. Older voters also are more likely to share conservative views with Republicans, who traditionally have been proponents of voting by mail.
But this year, President Trump, who is up for re-election in November, contends making it easier to vote by mail will lead to fraud and disadvantage Republicans. On “Fox and Friends,” he warned, “If you ever agreed to it, you’d never have a Republican elected in this country again.”
California has a long-established and popular vote-by-mail system. Voters apply for mail-in ballots, which are provided by county elections officials. Ballots must be returned by mail or in person, and postmarked no later than Election Day. California also has early voting, making it easier for citizens to vote.
Not all states are so generous. While a few have gone to exclusive vote-by-mail systems, voters in many other states must provide limited bona fide “excuses” to qualify for a mail-in ballot. For example, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton most recently warned Texans that the “fear of contracting COVID-19 does not amount to a sickness or physical condition as required by state law.”
It’s not a coincidence that states with the most limited access to mail-in ballots and lack of early voting also have histories of restricting minority voting rights.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the California Legislature on a bipartisan vote expanded the state’s vote-by-mail system. The legislation Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law last month requires county elections officials to mail November general election ballots to active registered voters, rather than requiring them to apply.
In her opinion article, Bedard assured Kern County citizens that safeguards are in place to protect the integrity and accuracy of their votes. She explained county officials work closely with the U.S. Postal Service for undelivered ballots to be returned to her office. And when a mail-in ballot reaches the Elections Department, the signature on the envelope must be validated before it is counted.
“In Kern County, any vote-by-mail voter can go on our website KernVote.com and check the status of their ballot throughout the process, including confirming it was counted,” she said. “When ballots are challenged, generally because they’re missing a signature or the signature doesn’t compare to what we have on file, we notify the voter and give them an opportunity to correct it.”
Bedard’s assurances and the years-long credible performance of local election officials deserve our support and confidence.
Bedard is correct. We should not have to risk our lives to cast our vote. Voting by mail protects our health and protects our democracy.