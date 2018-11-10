More questions than answers have emerged from the results of the mid-term elections. Sure, the political parties are spinning it like there are real winners and losers. Democrats are claiming victory for recapturing the House and seizing an opportunity to hold President Trump’s feet to the fire. Trump is claiming credit for saving the Senate and blaming “disloyal” Republican House “losers” for their own defeats.
The truth is that very few blockbuster winners emerged in races across the nation. The results were so close that many races have yet to be decided as vote-counting continues. This includes some races in Kern County and the southern San Joaquin Valley — notably the 14th Senate District, where incumbent Republican Andy Vidak is trailing Democratic challenger Melissa Hurtado, a Sanger councilwoman.
Updates on the current count of mailed-in and provisional ballots are trickling in, leaving doubts about outcomes here and across the nation.
But in many of these tight races, voters were sending a message. Regrettably, few political party leaders in recent years have shown even a slight interest in listening.
General election voters clearly were restless and energized. They were demanding that their elected officials represent voters’ interests more than political party interests. They were grabbing back control.
The saying goes: If you snooze, you lose. We saw this week an electorate that had awakened.
But that leads us to wonder what happened in Kern’s 4th Supervisorial District race, where Latino political activists seem to have fallen short in their efforts to send a second Latino to the Board of Supervisors.
A court-ordered redistricting, which created a second “Latino district,” did not result in the election of a Latino to represent an area dominated by Latinos. Why? Did Latinos snooze? Or was it simply the quirky nature of the election?
The answer is clearly the second. A November election loomed when a federal court judge ordered Kern County to immediately redraw district boundary lines that had discriminated for years against the election of Latino candidates. Latino political activists had to scramble to find a competitive challenger to run against incumbent Supervisor David Couch in the redrawn 4th District.
Complicating the search was the court’s order that the process include only one election. Traditionally, voters narrow down candidate choices through primaries, with the top two vote-getters facing each other in a November general election.
Absent a primary election in the 4th District, Latino political leaders tried to narrow the choice themselves. Delano Mayor Grace Vallejo received the nod of a self-appointed nominating committee, with other likely contenders stepping aside to avoid diluting the Latino vote.
But Lamont Chamber of Commerce President Jose Gonzalez refused to step aside. Gonzales jumped into the race and predictably split the Latino vote. On election night, Couch had 47.6 percent of the vote, Vallejo had 34.2 and Gonzalez had 18.1 percent.
Incumbent Couch was able to retain his seat. And while he bristles at the suggestion, Gonzales was the spoiler in the court-mandated effort to bring more Latino representation to the Board of Supervisors.
As in other races witnessed last week, voters in the 4th District simply refused to be taken for granted, or to follow the dictates of “political leaders.”
In two years, the 4th District will have a "do over.” Couch will have to stand for re-election to a full, four-year term — this third re-election campaign in four years. By 2020, district voters will have had an opportunity to better determine who should contend for that board seat.
No doubt the midterm elections of 2018 will be studied for years. The impacts likely will be felt for that long as well.
But if there is one take-away, it is that only foolish political party leaders will continue to take voters for granted or expect voters to follow dictates.