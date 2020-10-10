General Election ballots began arriving last week in Kern County mail boxes. Early voting in California has started. These are all part of a statewide effort to protect registered voters and election workers during this raging coronavirus pandemic. It is a way for Americans to safely exercise one of their most cherished rights – the right to vote.
The coronavirus is a deadly and highly contagious disease that already has killed more than 210,000 Americans and sickened many millions more. No one is immune – not even the president, his staff and many in his inner circle, who have contracted COVID-19.
Our democratic elections cannot yield to this disease. With prudent measures, including increased use of voting by mail and early voting, the crush of voters in polling places can be reduced on Election Day and Americans will be protected.
Don’t believe politically-motivated claims that voting by mail is rife with fraud. The intent is to suppress voter participation and erode trust in America’s time-honored electoral system.
In recent years, some states have gone exclusively to voting by mail. In California, law changes have encouraged an increasing number of voters to cast their ballots by mail. In the March primary election, for example, 72 percent of the ballots in Kern County were cast by mail.
Extensive investigations conducted by federal officials and the two major political parties have found rare cases of vote-by-mail fraud, as well as in-person voting at the polls. Kern County voters can be confident that the competent and vigilant Elections Division staff will produce an accurate count.
But the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic will require us to help make this election run smoothly and the count to be timely. For our votes to count, we also must be vigilant.
Kern County Auditor-Controller-County Clerk Mary Bedard, who oversees local elections, recently explained in an article published in The Californian how we can help speed up the count and ensure our ballot is counted.
Vote early — Whether you vote by mail, or in-person, vote early to avoid crowds and possible contagion at the polls on Election Day. Satellite elections offices will open in outlying county areas two weeks prior to the election to assist voters with special needs and to enable mail ballots to be dropped off.
Voting by mail — This does not mean ballots must be mailed through the U.S. Postal Service. Mail ballots can be dropped off in person at the Elections Office in the Kern County government complex on Truxtun Avenue in Bakersfield, or returned to a polling place on Election Day. Ballots also can be deposited in a secure drop-box outside the government center. On the last three Saturdays in October, beginning Oct. 17, election officials will hold curbside ballot drop-off events from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kern County Library branches in Arvin, Delano, Frazier Park, Kern River Valley, Ridgecrest, Rosamond, Taft, Tehachapi and Wasco, as well as at Bakersfield College and Cal State Bakersfield.
Mail ballot requirements — Researchers estimate the average California election over the past decade has resulted in about 1.7 percent of vote-by-mail ballots being rejected because voters omitted information. A study by the California Voter Foundation found the top three reasons were: Voters did not sign the ballot envelope; the voter’s signature did not match the one on file; and the ballot arrived too late. To be counted, the ballot must be postmarked by Nov. 3.
In-person voting — Kern County will have more polling sites on Nov. 3 than were available for the March primary. However, some locations have changed to accommodate COVID-19 restrictions. Check the location on your sample ballot. Staff will be wearing face masks and social distancing. While voters will be expected to wear face masks, those who refuse will be accommodated with curbside voting.
Surrender mail ballots – For the General Election, all registered California voters were mailed ballots. Those who opt to vote in person must bring their unused mail ballots to their polling places. Voters who fail to bring their ballots will be required to vote provisionally. Their votes will not be counted until it is confirmed that the mail ballot was not also cast.
Voters can track the status of their ballots at California.ballotrax.net
Make sure your vote counts. Don’t wait. Cast your ballot now. Plan when, where and how will you vote.