Kern County Auditor-Controller Mary Bedard is proposing a sensible plan to keep voters and poll workers safe, while protecting the integrity of the November general election (COMMUNITY VOICES: Make vote-by-mail more available in time for November," April 16).
Bedard will present her plan to the Kern County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. She deserves supervisors’ support and Kern County residents’ gratitude for her proactive call to begin planning now for the coronavirus-plagued election.
As the coronavirus spreads throughout the world, including in California and Kern County, “social distancing” is being enforced to keep people in their homes and away from crowds. In-person voting, with its often-long lines at polls, is simply too dangerous.
In an opinion article published Thursday in The Californian, Bedard calls for state officials to give direction “now regarding what the rules for the November election will be. Preparations for November are already underway in counties, but without clear guidance from the state, procurement and other decisions will be delayed.”
Bedard’s approach is straightforward: “We should be encouraging vote-by-mail, while still providing in-person voting opportunities for those voters who need some sort of assistance to vote.”
She wants Gov. Gavin Newsom to issue an executive order authorizing 100 percent vote-by-mail, while also making limited, safe in-person voting opportunities available.
In addition to the public health risks, Bedard predicts that conducting the general election with traditional neighborhood polling sites will be difficult. Most poll workers are retirees, who are particularly vulnerable to the virus and may fear working.
She is calling for counties to be given the flexibility to set up satellite elections offices in outlying areas to handle limited in-person voting, while encouraging most voters to cast ballots early and by mail.
Bedard is asking Kern County Supervisors to back up her request with a resolution calling for a vote-by-mail system to be used in the November general election.
While that is a smart, safe approach to ensuring Americans their voting rights, voting by mail has become a political football. President Trump repeatedly has said that the only way Americans should be allowed to vote in November, when he is up for reelection, is in-person, face-to-face and at the polls, regardless of the coronavirus risks.
The objection to voting by mail is a political strategy. The common belief is that the easier and more accessible voting is, the more advantage Democratic candidates have. Older, traditional voters tend to cast ballots for Republican candidates, while younger, first-time and minority voters tend to favor Democratic candidates.
This strategy played out earlier this month in Wisconsin, where the Democratic governor’s attempt to delay the state’s primary election to give more time for voting by mail, was blocked by the Republican legislature and court rulings.
The most important race on the ballot in Wisconsin was not the selection of party presidential candidates. Rather, it was the reelection of a Republican state supreme court justice and the continuance of the court’s conservative majority.
Only about 20 percent of Wisconsin’s vote, or less than 250,000 ballots, have been cast by mail in past elections. But as the deadly coronavirus spread and fears ramped up, voters scrambled to request about 1.2 million ballots. Elections offices were swamped and thousands of voters did not receive ballots.
But never underestimate the determination and courage of Americans. Despite their fears, voters showed up in person, waited in long lines and cast in-person ballots. The Republican justice was defeated. It is unknown how many of those voters were exposed to the coronavirus.
Voting should not be a life or death choice. In her Californian opinion article, Bedard explains the alternative: “In the March primary, more than 70 percent of the ballots cast in Kern County were mail-in ballots. Since we compare the signature of the return envelope with the signature on file and confirm that they match before counting the ballot, this is an extremely secure method of voting. Our existing sorting and tabulating equipment can handle the increase to 100 percent vote-by-mail.”
On Thursday, California Sen. Kamala Harris introduced a nationwide VoteSafe Act, which would:
- Authorize $5 billion to expand vote-by-mail and early voting, and to improve the safety and accessibility of polling places during the pandemic.
- Require states to permit no-excuse mail-in absentee voting.
- Require states to maintain an early voting period of at least 20 days.
“So many have marched, protested, fought and died for the fundamental right to vote, yet that right is under attack,” Harris said.