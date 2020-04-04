Less than a month ago, a headline in this newspaper read: “Bakersfield, once facing severe cuts, is now flush with cash.”
How circumstances can turn on a dime in today’s coronavirus world.
As stores are closed, people are hunkered down in their homes and workers are being laid off, the Measure N sales tax revenues that were once booming may be drying up – at least temporarily. What will become of the city’s plans to use the money to hire 100 more police officers and fund a wide range of services and improvements?
While Bakersfield enjoyed the rewards of its 2018 ballot measure, which was narrowly approved by city voters, Kern County government agencies struggled to make ends meet.
A similar 2018 ballot measure to increase the countywide sales tax by 1 percent was rejected by voters, leading a February analysis of the county’s finances to conclude Kern was facing a “slow death” – caught between increasing cost and decreasing tax revenues.
Even before the coronavirus pandemic erupted, Kern and Bakersfield’s two primary economic drivers – oil and agriculture – faced serious challenges. An increasing regulatory drumbeat threatened to limit production in Kern County’s oil fields. Lack of serious rainfall was pushing agriculture back into drought conditions.
And while the pandemic has reduced worldwide manufacturing and cratered demand for oil, a price and production war between Saudi Arabia and Russia has led to the oil industry’s near collapse. The price of oil has dropped to historic lows not seen in four decades. Many of Kern’s wells are expected to be idled and workers laid off.
Don’t look to the state for financial help. The $21-billion state budget surplus “stingy” former Gov. Jerry Brown helped create as a rainy-day fund will likely be sucked dry by a combination of increased costs and tax dollar losses – the shortfall of sales, income and corporate taxes.
These are not new or surprising facts. We see their realities playing out all around us. But they are calls for action.
Last week, county, city, health and school officials held a press conference in Bakersfield to reassure us that they are ready to handle the exploding pandemic. Hospital capacities are being expanded; health supplies and equipment secured; and an auxiliary medical site prepared at the Kern County Fairgrounds.
Now they must assure us that during this pandemic they also can handle providing our basic local government services.
When voters agreed to add 1 cent to Bakersfield’s city sales tax, Measure N was expected to generate $58 million a year. But a robust economy in the fourth quarter of 2019, which included holiday retail spending, swelled sales tax revenues to around 6 percent higher than the same quarter in 2018. That was well above the 2 percent increase estimated by city staff before the year began.
But with most businesses now shut down to control the spread of the coronavirus and the shutdown possibly to extend into the summer, Measure N revenues may be much less than expected. Measure N spending priorities, including those that involved hiring additional city staff, should be adjusted.
To his credit, Bakersfield Councilman Bruce Freeman, whose real estate career has experienced many booms and busts, long called for more Measure N money to be placed in city reserves to cover tough times – like the very ones we now are experiencing. Freeman’s prophetic suggestion should be included in a public accounting of the city’s current finances, anticipated shortfalls and spending adjustments.
County and city officials also must develop plans to better coordinate the delivery of public services.
About half of Kern County’s population of nearly 1 million people live in metropolitan Bakersfield, which is a patch work of neighborhoods and commercial areas – some within the city’s jurisdiction and others in “unincorporated islands” that are under the county’s jurisdiction. This can result in expensive, inefficient duplication of services.
Now, more than ever, is the time for city and county agencies to join forces – not just to fight a pandemic, but also to better use scarce tax dollars to serve all residents of metropolitan Bakersfield.