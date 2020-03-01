Kern County voters will cast ballots Tuesday in a statewide primary election known as Super Tuesday — an election day shared by many other states. In just the Democratic presidential primaries alone, 1,357 of the 3,979 pledged delegates will be awarded as a result of the Super Tuesday contests.
On that day, California will join Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia in holding Democratic presidential primaries. Democrats living abroad will begin voting March 3, and conclude March 10. The two most populous states holding Democratic primaries, California and Texas, will decide 415 and 228 delegates, respectively.
Only 13 of these 14 Super Tuesday states will hold Republican primaries that day. The Virginia Republican Party canceled its primary and will select that state’s delegates directly at its state party convention, with delegates expected to support President Donald Trump’s reelection.
Polling places will open at 7 a.m. Tuesday and remain open until 8 p.m. Kern County voters who register as “no-party-preference” may vote in the Democratic presidential primary, but they must ask for a Democratic presidential ballot at their assigned polling station. Voters registered in other parties may not vote in the Democratic presidential primary. The Republican Party allows only registered Republicans to participate in its presidential primary.
As has been this newspaper’s tradition for more than a decade, The Californian will not make presidential recommendations. By now people have been inundated by media and an avalanche of political messages. Opinions are formed. The Californian likely cannot contribute in a meaningful way to helping voters cast their primary ballots for presidential nominees.
Instead, through the newspaper’s coverage and exchanges with candidates, The Californian has shared its insights and recommendations in local political races. Whether you agree with The Californian’s recommendations, or have come to a different conclusion, it is hoped that the information provided in the news coverage and editorials has helped you reach an informed decision.
Below is a summary of The Californian’s recommendations in selected races. With the exception of three races – incumbent Karen Goh for Bakersfield mayor, 34th District Assemblyman Vince Fong and incumbent 4th District Supervisor David Couch – more than one candidate is being recommended. While Goh is facing several challengers, the incumbent mayor clearly is the most qualified and should be reelected in Tuesday’s primary with an overwhelming vote. In the 34th Assembly race, incumbent Vince Fong faces two little known and inexperienced challengers. In the 4th District race, incumbent David Couch faces one challenger, Emilio Huerta, and so this race will be settled in the primary.
Kern County District 1 seat is an open race, with incumbent Supervisor Mike Gleason retiring and three candidates competing to replace him. Likely there will be a runoff in November. The same goes for District 5, where incumbent Supervisor Leticia Perez, plagued by controversy, faces four challengers. In both District 1 and District 5 races, The Californian is recommending the two candidates who are believed to provide voters with the most clear choices in the November runoff.
Because of the state’s “jungle primary” system, the top two vote getters in local races for state Assembly and Congress will face off in November. The Californian is recommending who those two candidates should be.