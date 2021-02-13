Two prominent law enforcement consultants have been named to monitor the Kern County Sheriff’s compliance with an agreement that settles a four-year civil rights investigation of his department.
The appointment of experienced law enforcement monitors Joseph Brann and Dr. Angela Wolf to oversee the agreement between the state Department of Justice and the Kern County Sheriff’s Office is a critical step in assuring lasting law enforcement reforms and fostering public trust.
Brann previously has overseen the reforms required by stipulated agreements in Riverside and Maywood, as well as in other jurisdictions throughout the nation. Wolf currently serves as the monitor for a settlement agreement between the U.S. Department of Justice and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
“Dr. Wolf and Mr. Brann have extensive experience in working with communities and law enforcement agencies to improve organizational performance and managerial accountability,” according to a KCSO news release, “and promoting increased transparency through the implementation of contemporary policing practices that are designed to engage the community as an active co-producer of public safety.”
Wolf and Brann will assemble a team of subject matter experts to assist with monitoring the implementation of numerous reforms over the next five years.
In December, the California Department of Justice announced an agreement settling state charges that Kern County Sheriff’s deputies used excessive force and violated people’s constitutional rights. A related state investigation involving the Bakersfield Police Department is ongoing.
The announcement came in the wake of George Floyd’s brutal, videotaped death last year under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer and other incidents that ignited nationwide Black Lives Matter protests, including in Kern County.
Although Sheriff Donny Youngblood disputes the state’s accusations, he said the agreement, which requires numerous reforms and imposes independent compliance monitoring, was an expeditious and cost-effective way of ending the investigation.
While Youngblood bristled at the agreement, so did local law enforcement critics, who contended it did not go far enough to correct years-long festering problems that have strained relations between the community and law enforcement agencies.
Then-Attorney General Xavier Becerra defended the agreement’s measured approach. “The settlement with the Sheriff’s Office is a critical step in advancing trust and partnership in Kern County.”
Becerra noted that the agreement “builds on the concrete steps that the Sheriff’s Office has taken to build law enforcement practices and to build long-standing trust with the community it serves.”
“It won’t happen overnight, and we’ll all have to stay on task,” Becerra said. “But these are the steps our communities want to see us launch for safer neighborhoods.”
Constitutional violations alleged in the Justice Department complaint against the Sheriff’s Office included unreasonable uses of force, especially with canines; unreasonable stops, searches, arrests and seizures; and failure to appropriately supervise officers. Also targeted was the department’s use of deadly force against individuals with mental health disabilities, as well as failing to maintain a program to investigate civilian complaints.
The Justice Department investigations of the Sheriff’s Office and Bakersfield Police Department were started by former Attorney General Kamala Harris in 2016 after a series of high-profile shootings involving local law enforcement officers.
The most controversial shooting occurred in 2016 when a Bakersfield police officer killed Francisco Serna, a 73-year-old man with dementia, who was approaching with his hand in his pocket. Serna, who was not carrying a gun, was found to have only a dark-colored plastic crucifix in his pocket.
Harris said she launched her investigation based on citizen complaints, lawsuits, shooting reports and media reports, including a 2015 series of stories in The Guardian alleging law enforcement in Kern County killed more people per capita than were killed by law enforcement in any other U.S. county.
In the wake of local protests, Youngblood and Bakersfield Police Chief Greg Terry last year formed citizen advisory panels to strengthen community relations.
These are good starts, but Youngblood said it best when he told reporters, “Now it’s time to get the work done and underway.”
And as President Reagan famously advised in his historic foreign policy overtures, it is also time for us to “trust, but verify.” That’s the monitors’ job.