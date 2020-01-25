Homelessness has reached the crisis level in metropolitan Bakersfield. At every major intersection you see homeless people sleeping on sidewalks or under bushes. They are pushing their belongings in grocery carts. They are sleeping in the entryways of downtown businesses.
It's a personal crisis for people living on the streets. No one should live that way. It also is a crisis for everyone who lives in metropolitan Bakersfield. The growing number of homeless people is increasing crime rates and deteriorating the quality of life for everyone.
An army of volunteers hit shelters Thursday night, and early Friday morning hit the streets to count the number of people living in parks and alleys, under bridges and along the Kern River. The annual point-in-time homeless count is a one-day nationwide event to determine just how many people in America are homeless.
Last January’s count found a 50 percent increase from the prior year in Kern County, with 1,330 people reported to be experiencing some degree of homelessness. This year’s count is expected be reveal even more.
And, just a few nights before, a sharply divided Bakersfield City Council joined the Kern County Board of Supervisors in taking a significant step to address metropolitan Bakersfield’s homeless crisis head on.
With a 4-3 vote, council members agreed to purchase for $4.9 million 17.24 acres along Brundage Lane, which now includes the headquarters for Calcot LLC, a cotton growers’ association, and its warehouses. The city will spend another $2.3 million to construct a 150-bed emergency homeless shelter and services.
The purpose will be to move homeless people off the streets and into a clean, safe facility, where they can be provided services, and transitioned into more permanent housing and eventually more meaningful lives. The challenge of combating homelessness is complex. There are many causes — substance abuse, mental illness, veterans’ disabilities, lack of jobs, crime, domestic violence, shortage of affordable housing and public services and poverty.
In October 2019, Kern County supervisors voted unanimously to fast track construction of a similar facility on county-owned land north of Golden State Avenue, between M and O streets. The county has contracted with Community Action Partnership of Kern to operate its emergency homeless shelter.
It is now time for all of us to get behind these efforts.
The proposed locations of both emergency homeless shelters met fierce community opposition. No one wants to see and experience homeless people living on Bakersfield streets. But, for the most part, property owners and residents don’t want homeless people to be concentrated near their homes, stores and businesses.
That’s understandable. To make these emergency shelters work for everyone, city and county officials must make good on their promise to work together to protect surrounding neighborhoods, while reducing homelessness throughout metropolitan Bakersfield.
That means identifying project impacts and making necessary improvements that include the installation of curbs, gutters, street lights, security fencing and increased law enforcement on the shelter sites, as well as in adjacent neighborhoods.
One area’s problem must not be dumped on another area simply to shuffle the homeless out of sight and out of mind.
Only by the city and county working together can homelessness in metropolitan Bakersfield be reduced. Kern and Bakersfield must jointly develop and fund an effective plan to house and provide services for the homeless. That plan must make sense to taxpayers and residents.
Protecting and serving is supposed to be the goal of government. That means all must be protected and all must be served.
While the city has opted to build a separate emergency shelter, rather than pooling its resources to build a combined one with the county, both facilities must be operated as a coordinated, focused effort.