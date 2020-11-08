As Democrat Joe Biden’s lead in the vote counting has pushed the candidate’s projected tally over the necessary 270 Electoral College threshold, Biden has been declared the president-elect by major media outlets and political analysts.
Although Republican election court challenges still are pending across the nation, now is the time for all Americans — no matter who we voted for — to focus more on what UNITES us, than what divides us.
If you walk down the streets of Bakersfield today, at least half of the people you encounter likely voted for someone other than your presidential choice. But it’s also likely that you all worry about most of the same things.
We are at a critical juncture — the coronavirus pandemic is worsening; millions of Americans face losing their health insurance; Kern County’s and the nation’s economy is struggling; people are out of work; businesses are closing; racial strife continues.
We must look into our hearts and to our elected leaders to find a path out of this morass of problems.
Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell once infamously declared that his primary goal was to make Democratic President Barack Obama a one-term president. He failed. But the gridlock that followed often has prevented Americans from receiving the help and leadership they need and deserve.
We cannot afford that congressional gridlock to continue. Whether Biden's election is assured, or if President Trump manages to somehow achieve his reelection, gridlock must not continue. Democrats and Republicans, who will enjoy smaller majorities in both the House of Representatives and Senate, must put party loyalties aside to work together to address the problems that threaten our physical and economic lives.
Last week, Trump promoted unsubstantiated election-fraud conspiracy theories and tweeted in all caps STOP THE COUNT. No! Vote counting must go on to hear clearly the voice of all Americans. The count also will determine many local races.
Saturday afternoon, Kern County elections officials said there were 157,016 ballots yet to be processed. They said they continue to process daily and expect another update Tuesday.
“We are still sorting through the hundreds of bags of provisional and vote-by-mail ballots that came in from poll sites” on election night, Mary Bedard, Kern’s auditor-controller and registrar of voters, said in an email midweek, explaining that despite a widespread campaign to educate voters that they must surrender their mail-in ballots if they planned to vote at the polls, many did not.
As a result, those voters were required to cast “provisional” ballots, which are not counted until voting rolls were checked to ensure the voter had not cast two ballots. Other provisional ballots were cast by same-day voters who registered to vote on Election Day and those whose names, for whatever reason, did not appear on precinct rolls as registered voters. State law also requires a count of mailed-in ballots postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 3, but not arriving at the elections office for up to 17 days later.
Counting delays are not new to Kern County, or elsewhere in California and the nation. Consider the 2018 election, when Democratic challenger T.J. Cox of Fresno defeated incumbent 21st District Republican Rep. David Valadao of Hanford by less than 1,000 votes. That Kern contest was the last congressional race called in the country. Valadao was ahead on election night, but mailed-in ballots pushed Cox ahead during a count that took about a month to complete.
Valadao returned this year to try to reclaim his congressional seat. The Cox-Valadao rematch is just one of several local races that are too close to call while mailed-in ballots are counted.
By now, all Americans should be used to vote counting taking more and more time as an increasing number of voters turn to the convenience — and this year, safety — of voting by mail. The evidence just doesn’t exist that voting by mail is more open to fraud, or that results lack credibility.
No matter the party affiliation, political leaders must encourage voter confidence in the integrity and outcome of the election. The nation and its democratic foundations depend on Americans having faith that their votes count and that they have a voice in electing honest, honorable leaders — from the president on down to school board members.
This is the United States of America. The world is watching. It is time for all of us to unite in the common process of patiently counting the vote. It is time for us to respect and unite around the outcome.