Labor Day informally begins the homestretch to the Nov. 8 general election. Candidates flood the airwaves and mailboxes to pitch their campaigns. Voters shake off their summer sleepiness and focus on issues.

By Oct. 10, county elections officials must send mail-in ballots to registered California voters. The general election ballot will include seven statewide ballot measures, contests for statewide offices, and district-specific federal and state offices.