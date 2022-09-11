Labor Day informally begins the homestretch to the Nov. 8 general election. Candidates flood the airwaves and mailboxes to pitch their campaigns. Voters shake off their summer sleepiness and focus on issues.
By Oct. 10, county elections officials must send mail-in ballots to registered California voters. The general election ballot will include seven statewide ballot measures, contests for statewide offices, and district-specific federal and state offices.
Of local interest will be two Kern County measures — to increase the sales tax in unincorporated areas of Kern and to set limits on the terms of Kern supervisors. Numerous local positions, including for 3rd District supervisor, Bakersfield City Council and school boards, also will be decided by voters in November.
In the weeks ahead, The Californian’s editorial board will make ballot recommendations. The editorials are opinion and separate from the news coverage. Readers may agree, or disagree, with recommendations. But the goal is to provide information and thoughtful analysis to help voters reach their own conclusions.
The Californian begins today with a focus on two competing gaming propositions.
Propositions 26 and 27
It’s hard to argue that California needs more gambling opportunities. But that is exactly what the dueling Propositions 26 and 27 on the November ballot propose to do.
The state, home to about 80 tribal casinos, reportedly has the largest Native American gaming industry in the nation, with total annual revenues of $9 billion.
In addition, there are about 100 licensed cardrooms and more than two dozen local fairs that operate betting racetracks, in addition to private racetracks. And don’t forget the state lottery, where all it takes is the purchase of a ticket from thousands of retail outlets to become a winner, or more likely loser.
But a record-breaking amount of money is being spent this election to convince voters that they need more gambling opportunities. Spending in the dueling battle between Propositions 26 and 27 is expected to reach a half-billion dollars.
Both propositions ask voters to legalize sports betting. Although there is hardly a workforce in California that doesn't have a football betting pool during the fall, sports betting in California is illegal. It is allowed in 33 other states.
Proponents of both propositions predict legalizing and regulating sports betting will bring in millions of new dollars to state coffers to finance public services. As a special carrot to entice voter support, Proposition 27 backers are requiring the state to spend some of the money on mental health and homelessness services.
Proposition 26 would allow in-person sports betting in tribal casinos and at four horse-racing tracks — Santa Anita, Del Mar, Los Alamitos and Golden Gate. Gamblers would have to be 21 or older and show ID to place a bet. No betting would be allowed on college and high school games.
In addition, games allowed in tribal casinos would be expanded to include roulette and dice games. However, for gambling to be expanded, tribes will have to renegotiate their state compacts.
Proposition 27, which is backed by out-of-state betting interests, proposes to legalize online sports betting. Basically, a bet could be easily placed with a simple click of a cellphone or computer.
In 1998 and again in 2000, California voters overwhelmingly approved allowing Native American tribes in the state to operate Nevada-style casinos on tribal land. Voters approved the exclusive arrangement to give tribes a much-needed leg up on the economic ladder.
So, the question of allowing casinos on tribal lands has been long settled. In fact, the Tejon Tribe and Hard Rock International are proposing to build a $600 million casino and hotel complex along Interstate 5, south of Bakersfield.
Legalization of regulated, in-person sports betting and the addition of games commonly found in casinos elsewhere is a logical step for tribal casinos.
However, Proposition 27 is a leap too far into widespread, harmful gambling.
It’s not much of a stretch to imagine someone coming home from work, sitting down at a computer, placing an easy bet and squandering money needed for rent, food or other family necessities. It’s not much of a stretch to imagine an underage gambler setting up a fake online account and placing a bet.
The requirement that gambling be done in person does not erase the reality that gambling can become addictive and can ruin families and individuals’ lives. But it does place an “extra step” in the process that might eliminate some impulsive temptations.
Vote YES on Proposition 26 and NO on Proposition 27.