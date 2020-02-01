It was surprising to learn recently that Bakersfield was no longer designated a “Tree City USA.” In fact, it hasn’t been one since 2015, when someone stopped filing the paperwork for the designation.
Now, we will go out on a limb here and guess that many people did not know Bakersfield was once a “Tree City,” although signs around town bragged about the designation. And maybe some people now wonder why they should care.
The answer is simple. Inclusion on a National Arbor Day Foundation list may not be important in its own right. What is important is that it demonstrates Bakersfield and its residents care about how the city looks and feels. In this near-desert city that fights an image of being dry and dusty, trees make a big difference.
Picture this: It's summer. Bakersfield’s temperatures have hit the century mark. You drive to your favorite store, roam the parking lot futilely searching for shade, and end up parking your car to cook in the sun.
How many times have we complained about the city’s barren, shade-less parking lots?
It may surprise you to learn that Bakersfield’s municipal code requires the planting and maintaining of shade trees in the parking lots of commercial developments, including businesses and some residential projects. You can read these “landscape standards” at https://bakersfield.municipal.codes/Code/17.61
So, if the law requires shade trees be planted in Bakersfield, why are most parking lots and much of the city barren and bleak? Why has the city abandoned its effort to be a “Tree City?” It’s because elected and appointed leaders don’t seem to care.
Dianne Hoover, Bakersfield’s Recreation and Parks director, explained that the National Arbor Day Foundation sets the listing’s criteria, including such things as tree planting, trimming, removing and replacing.
“We did not meet the criteria when we were removing more trees than we were able to replace,” Hoover told The Californian. She blamed years of drought and lack of funding.
Really? Drought and city budgets are to blame?
There are four basic standards communities must meet to become a Tree City: They must establish a tree board; have a tree care ordinance; spend at least $2 per capita on urban forestry; and organize an annual Arbor Day observance.
Hanford, a small neighboring city north of Bakersfield, has met those requirements for the past 23 years. Both Hanford and Bakersfield have experienced the same drought. So did Merced, which has been designated a Tree City for the past 38 years; Modesto for 37 years; Porterville for 26 years; Tulare for 29 years; and Visalia for 36 years. Certainly, the drought was not worse in Bakersfield, than in those cities.
As for the funding requirement, Hoover said Bakersfield voters passing Measure N, which in 2018 increased city sales tax, now should free up money for tree planting, replacement and maintenance. But it appears neighboring cities coughed up the money to save their trees, even without voters passing a sales tax hike.
And the $2 per capita requirement does not have to come solely out of tax dollars. The city can count such things as volunteer time donated to the Tree Foundation of Kern, the Kern River Parkway Foundation and Keep Bakersfield Beautiful to meet the criteria.
But that brings us back to the question: If the city’s decades-old Municipal Code required trees to be planted and maintained in commercial developments, where are all those trees now? They were supposed to be planted one for every six parking stalls. What happened to the 40 percent “canopy” that was suppose to be shading us and our cars by now?
Why have some businesses and commercial property owners, who seem to place a higher priority on making their signs visible from the street, than on the comfort of customers and the appearance of the city, been allowed to disregard the law?
The Bakersfield City Council should direct its Planning Commission to review and, if necessary, revise Bakersfield’s landscape standards. Clearly the law is not working, or it is not being enforced.